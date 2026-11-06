Nico O'Reilly update: England omission explained and why it benefits all parties including Man City

Nico O'Reilly has been left out of the latest England squad due to fitness-related issues, Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel and Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca have confirmed.

The 22-year-old was selected as England’s first-choice left-back for the 2026 World Cup and helped the Three Lions progress to the semi-finals in North America.

O’Reilly has earned 13 senior caps for England and has featured regularly under Tuchel, but a disrupted period at club level with Man City has led to his omission for November’s international break.

A midfielder by trade who has morphed into a left-back, O’Reilly has played the full 90 minutes just twice for Man City this season and has started seven games out of 15 in all competitions.

O’Reilly has predominantly been dealing with a persistent back problem that he sustained at the beginning of September, while a knee issue has also been causing him some discomfort.

Following England’s squad announcement on Friday morning, Tuchel discussed his full-back options ahead of UEFA Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain, and explained why O’Reilly will not be involved.

Tuchel, Maresca allude to O'Reilly fitness concerns after England omission

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Inter Milan’s Djed Spence has returned to the senior fold at the expense of O’Reilly, while Lewis Hall and Jarrad Branthwaite are two other left-footed defensive options called up by Tuchel.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah and Ben White are all set to battle for starts at right-back, with the latter returning to the Three Lions squad after an eight-month absence.

"Djed [Spence] is on the left side, we left Nico out because he's not fully, fully fit and needs to take his time to get fully fit and take care of his knee,” Tuchel told reporters.

"[Alexander-Arnold] was very good in the last camp, very good in the matches he played. Competition is on and he competes with Jarell and Ben for the position of right full-back."

Speaking at a press conference on Friday ahead of Man City’s Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Maresca also shared his thoughts on O’Reilly’s fitness and his England omission.

"With Nico it's quite easy, some more problems, unfortunately. He's not 100%,” said the Citizens boss.

"In the last game (against RB Leipzig on Wednesday). I really liked him; I think he was playing a very good game, and this is what we need from Nico. Keep him fit because we know how good he is, and no doubt that in the future he will again be with the international team."

Asked whether O'Reilly needed rest over the international break, Maresca replied: "It’s what he needs, to use that break to do the right things in terms of therapy and this kind of things and be 100% over the international break”

O'Reilly’s England absence could be a blessing in disguise

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O’Reilly’s absence from the England squad may well prove to be a blessing in disguise, as a much-needed break offers the youngster a crucial window to focus entirely on his recovery and return to full fitness.

Rather than risking a further setback on the international stage, the hiatus allows the starlet to build up his sharpness in a controlled environment, ensuring he is fully prepared for the gruelling club football schedule awaiting Man City.

With Maresca’s side facing a notoriously busy winter fixture list – 11 games before the end of the year – having a rejuvenated O'Reilly fresh and ready for domestic duties will provide a massive boost to the Citizens' squad depth.

Furthermore, his omission serves a dual purpose internationally, granting Tuchel the perfect opportunity to assess alternative left-back options and experiment with England's defensive depth in the closing stages of their Nations League group-stage campaign.

Hall is the most likely candidate to start at least one of England’s matches against Croatia and Spain this month, while Spence and Branthwaite provide alternative left-sided cover.

It remains to be seen whether O'Reilly will be involved against Nottingham Forest this weekend, or if he will instead return to action on November 21 when Man City take on Fulham in their first Premier League fixture after the international break.