Preview: Genoa vs AC Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

After a week of highs and lows, AC Milan will head towards the international break with a tough trip to Genoa on Sunday afternoon.

Before they clash at Stadio Ferraris, the hosts have actually claimed more points from their last five Serie A games than the inconsistent Rossoneri.

Match preview

From derby delight to Europa League debacle, Milan have enjoyed and endured an eventful few days.

Soon after Ruben Amorim's unbeaten domestic record was ended by Bologna, his side entered the Derby della Madonnina as underdogs against reigning champions Inter Milan.

Yet, the Rossoneri surged into a two-goal lead through Adrien Rabiot and Christian Pulisic, before Diego Moreira's free-kick sealed an impressive win - their sixth in eight games against Inter.

Having closed within four points of their city rivals, Milan sit fifth in Serie A and could be contenders for the title - but that good feeling did not last for long.

Beaten for a third time in four Europa League fixtures, they went down 2-0 to Ferencvaros on Thursday night and may be facing an early exit.

It was also a rare failure to find the net, as Milan have scored 21 goals in their first 10 league games under Amorim - the best record of any new coach since club legend Cesare Maldini back in 1972.

The Rossoneri also remain undefeated on their travels around Italy - recording two wins and three draws so far - and they usually get the right result in Genoa.

Including a 2-1 victory at the very end of last term, Milan have won four straight away games against Sunday's hosts.

© Iconsport / Tano Pecoraro / LaPresse

In fact, Genoa have won none of the last 10 league meetings, either home or away - a drought dating back to March 2020.

The Rossoblu may fancy putting a halt to that long winless run, having just ended their eight-year wait for three consecutive Serie A victories.

Much has changed since Daniele De Rossi swerved the sack during the last international break, as four wins from five have propelled his side up the standings.

Potentially facing a change of management and another relegation fight, they instead conjured up a stunning run of results.

Now occupying 11th place, Genoa continued their rise with a 2-1 win at Lecce last week, when ex-Milan man Junior Messias set up the opener before netting the second himself.

It has been 17 years since the Grifone posted four straight wins in a single top-flight campaign, but such a streak is now on the cards.

Genoa Serie A form:

AC Milan Serie A form:

AC Milan form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Three days on from a dismal defeat to Ferencvaros, it is likely that Amorim will make multiple changes.

For sure, Milan captain Mike Maignan will replace Lorenzo Torriani in goal, after serving a Europa League suspension on Thursday.

After his derby heroics, Moreira was initially benched in midweek, but he could also return to the starting XI; the Belgian winger has racked up seven goal involvements from his first six Serie A appearances.

Though Strahinja Pavlovic should be brought back after a fitness issue, Fikayo Tomori, Samuel Chukwueze, Mattia Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are still unavailable.

By contrast, Genoa boss De Rossi may have a full squad to choose from, as Elias Havel and Lorenzo Venturino recently returned from long layoffs.

Milutin Osmajic is the hosts' top scorer with four league goals, while ex-Milan forward Stephan El Shaarawy seems to be returning to form.

The former Italy international - who made 83 appearances and scored 21 times for the Rossoneri in Serie A - has provided an assist in both of his last two games.

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vasquez; Ehizibue, Frendrup, Traore, Ellertsson; Messias, El Shaarawy; Osmajic

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic, Diawara; Musah, Modric; Moreira, Rabiot, Pulisic; Ramos

We say: Genoa 2-2 AC Milan

Allied to two cup wins at Stadio Ferraris, Genoa have won half of their first six home games in Serie A, so Milan will be put through a stern test.

While Amorim's men are leaking too many goals, De Rossi's side have found their shooting boots, and that could produce an end-to-end draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.