Arsenal suffer major injury blow as star man is forced off against Bayern Munich

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka has been forced off injured in the early stages of Wednesday's Champions League contest with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Saka pulled up with an apparent thigh issue against the German champions and was ultimately replaced in the 10th minute of the clash by Eberechi Eze.

The extent of the issue will not become clear until tests have been performed, but there are fears surrounding the England international at such a key stage of the campaign.

Losing Saka for any period of time would be a major blow for Mikel Arteta's side given his importance to a team chasing silverware in multiple competitions this season.

Saka had a quick chat with Arteta before going down the tunnel. He gestured towards his left quad. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) October 21, 2026

Saka is forced off injured early on vs. Bayern

The 25-year-old has scored four goals and provided one assist for the Gunners this term.

It would now be a surprise to see Saka involved in Arsenal's Premier League clash with Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Arteta's side will then head to Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup on October 27, before opening November with a clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

The fact that Saka's issue was not an impact injury does add to the concern, as he appeared to suffer the injury when looking to pass the ball.

Any tear in the thigh area would equal a period on the sidelines, but a timeline will not become clear until tests have been performed on the Englishman.

Saka had three separate spells on the sidelines during the 2025-26 campaign, first being absent in the early stages of the season due to a hamstring injury.

A hip problem then sidelined Saka between the end of January and middle of February, before having Achilles tendon issues towards the end of the campaign.