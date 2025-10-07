Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Can Uzun is reportedly attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old has made a sensational start to the 2025-26 season for the former Europa League winners, setting the Bundesliga alight.

Uzun has found the net on five occasions and provided three assists across six top-flight contests for Eintracht Frankfurt so far this term.

The teenager has already smashed his goals contribution tally from the previous term (7), when he featured 31 times in all competitions.

Uzun is no stranger to a standout campaign in front of net, bagging 16 goals in 30 Bundesliga 2 appearances for Nuremberg back in 2023-24.

Premier League clubs 'make contact' for Frankfurt's Uzun

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Eintracht Frankfurt star Uzun is heading towards a crucial stage of his blossoming top-flight career.

The report claims that several clubs from the Premier League are interested in securing the services of the highly-rated 19-year-old.

In fact, it is understood that some outfits from England's top division have made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt regarding the availability of Uzun.

The Bundesliga powerhouses are supposedly willing to negotiate with potential suitors but will not accept a minimal fee for the attacker.

It is believed that Eintracht Frankfurt have slapped a £70m price tag on Uzun, who has operated in attacking midfield so far this term.

Comparing Uzun across the Bundesliga

If Bayern Munich's goal machine Harry Kane (11) was taken of the equation, Uzun would be the joint-leader of the Bundesliga Golden Boot race with Luis Diaz on five strikes.

The 19-year-old has the potential to develop into a world-class star over the next decade, and a move to the Premier League would make sense.

Going slightly under the radar on the European scene, an English club outside of the traditional big six could swoop in and secure a coup signing.