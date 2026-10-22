Preview: Gaziantep vs BB Erzurumspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Gaziantep will attempt to end their losing run when they host BB Erzurumspor at Gaziantep Stadyumu on Saturday in the Turkish Super Lig.

Orhan Ak's side have lost three consecutive league matches and failed to score in their last two home games, leaving them under pressure to produce a response in front of their supporters against a visiting side who arrive after beating Eyupspor 2-0 and have conceded just once across their last three league matches.

Match preview

Gaziantep's recent results have exposed growing problems in the final third, having lost 2-1 away to Istanbul Basaksehir last time out after previously suffering a 3-0 home defeat to Corum and a 2-0 loss at Kocaelispor.

Their home form is a major concern heading into this fixture, with the Falcons winless on home soil this season after losing twice and drawing twice in their four matches at Gaziantep Stadyumu.

They began with a 1-1 draw against Alanyaspor before losing 2-1 to Caykur Rizespor, while a goalless draw against Fenerbahce offered some encouragement before the defeat to Corum left them without a goal in their last two home matches.

Their history in this fixture is not encouraging either, as they have failed to win any of their five meetings with Erzurumspor, drawing three times and losing twice, including their most recent Super Lig encounter in 2021.

© Iconsport / Seskim

Erzurumspor travel to Gaziantep in better form after collecting seven points from their last three league matches, having played out a goalless draw away to Alanyaspor before beating Samsunspor 1-0 and defeating Eyupspor 2-0 in their most recent outing.

Serkan Ozbalta will be particularly pleased with his side's defensive improvement, having kept three consecutive clean sheets to take their tally to four in eight league matches this season, with all four shutouts coming in their last five games after they conceded eight goals across their opening three matches.

However, Ozbalta will also want to see his side improve in attack, having scored just five goals this season, a total better than only those of Eyupspor (two) and Konyaspor (four).

Their struggles are even more evident on the road, where they have scored just once in four matches and remain winless after recording two draws and two defeats while conceding seven goals.

Gaziantep Turkish Super Lig form:

BB Erzurumspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago / Seksim Photo

Gaziantep are expected to be without Fuat Bavuk, who is recovering from an ankle injury, while Nazim Sangare remains a doubt with a back problem and Ali Kalin has also been listed as an injury concern.

Kacper Kozlowski has created the most big chances for Gaziantep this season, with six, and will hope to pull the strings as his side look to end their goal drought at home.

Erzurumspor have a more settled picture ahead of the trip, with no confirmed absentees listed for the clash, although Festy Ebosele has been mentioned as a doubt and his availability remains unclear.

Miguel Cardoso and Eren Tozlu are expected to lead the attack after scoring against Eyupspor, while Brandon Baiye and Elisha Owusu should be important to the visitors' midfield structure.

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Tobiasz; Perez, Kizildag, Abena, Sylla; Ozcicek; Sorescu, Gidado, Kozlowski, Camara; Stewart

BB Erzurumspor possible starting lineup:

Taskiran; Ovacikli, Gerxhaliu, Yumlu, Mujakic, Giorbelidze; Baiye, Owusu, Rodriguez; Cardoso, Tozlu

We say: Gaziantep 1-1 BB Erzurumspor

Gaziantep have enough attacking quality to make this competitive, particularly if Kozlowski can find space between Erzurumspor's midfield and defence, but the hosts have struggled to convert their opportunities and the visitors have looked more disciplined in recent weeks, making a draw the likeliest outcome as the visitors look to extend their defensive improvement and the hosts attempt to end their losing run.

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