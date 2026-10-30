Preview: Trabzonspor vs Gaziantep - prediction, team news, lineups

Trabzonspor will look to extend their impressive run of results when they welcome Gaziantep to Papara Park on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig.

The hosts boast a strong record against Sunday's visitors, having avoided defeat in all 18 of their competitive meetings, recording 12 wins and six draws.

Match preview

Trabzonspor have found their rhythm under Thomas Reis, with the Black Sea Storm winning their last six competitive matches, a run that includes an impressive 4-0 victory over Galatasaray, a 3-0 triumph against Besiktas and European successes against KuPS and Hearts.

The Trabzon side faced their toughest test of this impressive run last time out, having to come from two goals behind to secure a thrilling 4-3 victory over Caykur Rizespor, with Franculino Dju scoring twice before the visitors completed the comeback.

Reis' side sit third with 19 points from nine matches, three behind league leaders Galatasaray, and will be determined to maintain the pressure at the top by extending their unbeaten record in this fixture.

The Black Sea Storm have also been formidable at home, winning all four of their league matches at Papara Park this season and scoring 11 goals, while keeping clean sheets in their last three home outings, with Istanbul Basaksehir the only side to score against them there, doing so in a 2-1 victory in their opening home league fixture.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Anything other than defeat would represent a positive result for Gaziantep, who will hope to replicate their 1-1 draw on their previous visit to this ground, which ended a run of six consecutive defeats there.

However, the outlook is less encouraging for the Falcons, who sit 15th with eight points after suffering four consecutive league defeats, leaving them with a difficult task against one of the division's most in-form sides.

Their latest setback came in a 3-1 home defeat to Erzurumspor, although they returned to winning ways in the Turkish Cup on Tuesday with a 4-0 victory over lower-division side Etimesgut.

The Falcons will hope that cup success provides the confidence to end their league losing streak, as they risk slipping into the bottom three, sitting just above the relegation zone on goal difference.

One source of encouragement for the visitors is their away record, with six of their eight league points coming on the road, where they have recorded two victories from four matches.

Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Trabzonspor form (all competitions):

Gaziantep Turkish Super Lig form:

Gaziantep form (all competitions):

D

L

L

L

L

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Trabzonspor will be without Dju after the forward suffered a hamstring injury in the victory over Rizespor, while Arseniy Batagov, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Okay Yokuslu are also expected to miss out.

Paul Onuachu is working towards a return after recovering from a muscle problem and has resumed training, with the Nigerian striker potentially leading the attack if he is deemed fit enough to start.

Stefan Savic has also been reported as a doubt, although his condition is expected to be assessed before the match.

Gaziantep will be without Myenty Abena through suspension, while Nazim Sangare and Fuat Bavuk are sidelined with injuries.

Kacper Tobiasz, Ogun Ozcicek, Sontje Hansen, Ulrich Meleke, Arda Kizildag and Serdar Dursun have also been listed among the unavailable players.

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Nwaiwu, Savic, Eskihellac; Kabasakal, Fabinho; Salah, Muci, Simsir; Onuachu

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Dadakdeniz; Destici, Sankaya, Abena, Kulasin; Gidado, Gassama; Genc, Bacuna, Cihan; Stewart

We say: Trabzonspor 3-1 Gaziantep

Trabzonspor are in excellent form and possess considerable attacking quality, while their impressive home record makes them strong favourites against a Gaziantep side that have struggled to contain opponents during their losing run.

The visitors may find a way to get on the scoresheet, but the hosts should have more than enough firepower to secure another victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.