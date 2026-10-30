Preview: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Samsunspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Istanbul Basaksehir will aim to return to winning ways when they welcome Samsunspor to Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig.

The hosts are 12th with 11 points from nine matches, while the visitors sit 17th with just four points after a miserable start to the campaign, having lost their last seven league matches and coming under increasing pressure to arrest their slide.

Match preview

Basaksehir suffered a 2-0 defeat to Besiktas in their last outing, ending a three-match unbeaten run that had included a 2-1 home victory over Gaziantep, a goalless draw with Konyaspor and a convincing 4-0 win against Genclerbirligi.

That result extended the poor run of Nuri Sahin's side on the road, where they have yet to record a victory this season, losing three and drawing one of their four away games while scoring just once and conceding nine goals.

However, Basaksehir have shown considerably more attacking threat on home soil, with all three of their victories coming at the Fatih Terim Stadium, where they have recorded wins over Gaziantep, Genclerbirligi and Kocaelispor.

They also have a strong recent record in this fixture, winning the last three meetings while scoring nine goals and conceding none, and have enjoyed similar dominance in their last three home encounters, scoring eight times without letting in a goal.

© Iconsport / Pixsell

Samsunspor, meanwhile, are enduring a difficult period, having lost their last seven league matches, with their latest setback being a 2-1 home defeat against Amed SK.

Their defensive record is particularly concerning, having conceded 18 goals across those defeats, while they have failed to score in half of those matches and managed just one goal in three of them.

New manager Nenad Bjelica has overseen the last two matches but has yet to make an immediate impact, and he will now hope to end his side's poor run on the road, particularly as their only victory in this campaign came away from home.

However, Samsunspor have lost their last three away games and scored just once across those matches, while they have never won at this ground in four top-flight visits.

Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super Lig form:

Samsunspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Basaksehir have concerns over Jerome Opoku and Christopher Operi, both of whom have been carrying muscle injuries.

Either Ousseynou Ba or Hamza Gureler could therefore come into the back four to partner Emin Bayram, with Saba Kharebashvili and Michal Karbownik expected to occupy the full-back positions.

Andreas Skov Olsen has created four big chances for the Grey Owls, the most of any player in the squad, and will hope to provide opportunities for Eldor Shomurodov, who has found the net seven times.

Samsunspor will be without Afonso Sousa, who is suspended, while Fatih Kaya is also sidelined through injury.

Yunus Emre Cift could replace Igor Drapinski, who picked up a knock against Amed last weekend, while Joe Mendes will also be assessed ahead of the trip to Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Karbownik, Bayram, Ba, Kharebashvili; Kemen, Gunes; Olsen, Shomurodov, Brnic; Bozok

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Tan, Erakovic, Guarino, Tomasson; Kayan, Watt; Coulibaly, Sekongo, Onur; Bayo

We say: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 Samsunspor

Basaksehir have been inconsistent, but their performances at home offer encouragement against a Samsunspor side that has conceded freely during its losing run.

The visitors' suspension and injury problems further weaken their options, and the hosts should have enough attacking quality to secure a comfortable victory.

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