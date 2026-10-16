Preview: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Gaziantep - prediction, team news, lineups

Istanbul Basaksehir welcome Gaziantep to Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Sunday evening, with both sides hoping to secure a victory that would provide a much-needed boost in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Grey Owls were held to a goalless draw by Konyaspor last time out and have won just one of their last six league matches, while the Falcons suffered a 3-0 home defeat against Corum to extend their winless run.

Match preview

Basaksehir's goalless draw with Konyaspor extended a mixed run of league results, with their 4-0 victory over Genclerbirligi before that being their only win in a sequence of six matches that has also produced three defeats and two draws.

Nuri Sahin's side have won just two matches all season across all competitions, losing four times in nine outings, a run that also included an aggregate 3-1 defeat to Inter Turku in the Conference League.

The Grey Owls have eight points in the league and sit 11th in the standings, just one place above Sunday's visitors on goal difference; however, they can take encouragement from their home form heading into this encounter.

Basaksehir have collected seven of their eight league points at home, scoring nine of their 10 league goals in front of their own supporters, while just four of the 11 goals they have allowed in the league have come at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

The hosts can draw further confidence from their recent record in this fixture, having won the last three meetings between the sides while scoring nine goals and conceding three.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Gaziantep, meanwhile, arrive after suffering consecutive defeats without scoring, having lost 2-0 away to Kocaelispor before going down 3-0 at home to Corum last time out.

The latter result was particularly damaging, as it came in front of their own supporters and extended their wait for a home victory this season despite having already played four matches on their own ground, recording two draws and two defeats.

Orhan Ak's side have nevertheless been more effective on the road, picking up two wins from three away matches, although their most recent outing on opposition territory ended in a 2-0 defeat to Kocaelispor.

However, Gaziantep's record at this ground makes for concerning reading, having lost on each of their last five visits, conceding 14 goals and scoring just twice during that run.

Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super Lig form:

Gaziantep Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Basaksehir have just one player sidelined, with Edin Visca edging closer to fitness as he recovers from an injury that has kept him out throughout the season.

Bertug Yildirim led the line last time out but is yet to open his account for the campaign; he is nevertheless likely to retain his place in attack, with Eldor Shomurodov operating just behind him as he looks to add to his six goals.

Gaziantep are expected to be without Fuat Bavuk, who has been listed with a thigh injury, while Ali Kalin and Nazim Sangare are also doubts with muscle problems.

Halil Dervisoglu has scored once this season but should keep his place as the centre-forward, with Deian Sorescu expected to provide an attacking threat from the wing.

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Karbownik, Bayram, Ba, Kharebashvili; Gunes, Kemen; Skov Olsen, Shomurodov, Brnic; Yildirim

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Tobiasz; Perez, Abena, Sylla, Calhanoglu; Ozcicek; Sorescu, Gidado, Maxim, Kozlowski; Dervisoglu

We say: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Gaziantep

Basaksehir's home advantage, stronger recent head-to-head record and greater attacking depth make them favourites to secure all three points.

However, Gaziantep have shown they can be competitive away from home and possess enough quality to make this a closely contested encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.