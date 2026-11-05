Preview: Goztepe SK vs Istanbul Basaksehir - prediction, team news, lineups

Goztepe SK will look to extend their winning run when they welcome Istanbul Basaksehir to Gursel Aksel Stadium on Saturday in the Turkish Super Lig.

The hosts have won four consecutive league matches to climb into the top half of the standings, while the visitors arrive in Izmir following an emphatic 5-2 victory over Samsunspor, leaving them just one point behind their opponents.

Match preview

Goztepe have enjoyed an impressive turnaround after a difficult start to the campaign, with Stanimir Stoilov's side finding consistency and going unbeaten in their last six matches (W4, D2).

The Izmir outfit head into Saturday's fixture on the back of four successive league victories, having beaten Eyupspor 4-0 away from home, Kocaelispor 2-1, Corum 2-0 and Fenerbahce 2-1.

In their victory over Fenerbahce last weekend, Goz Goz had to come from behind, with Sinclair Armstrong and Andre Henrique scoring twice within two minutes in the second half to extend their winning streak.

The result also continued their impressive scoring run, with the Yali Boys finding the net in each of their last eight league matches and registering 18 goals during that period.

However, they have not been entirely convincing at Gursel Aksel Stadium this season, picking up just one win from four matches there (D1, L2), and that victory came in their most recent home game against Corum.

Goztepe can nevertheless draw encouragement from their recent record in this fixture, having won four consecutive home meetings with Basaksehir.

© Imago / IMAGO / BSR Agency

The visitors did win the most recent meeting between the sides, however, and will be looking to secure consecutive victories in this fixture for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign.

Nuri Sahin's side head into this clash in positive spirits after bouncing back from a 2-0 defeat away to Besiktas with an impressive 5-2 victory over Samsunspor last time out, with five different players getting on the scoresheet.

The Grey Owls have also been in fine form over their last five matches, with only four teams collecting more than their 10 points during that period. They have won three, drawn one and lost one of those games.

However, Basaksehir's struggles away from home remain a concern, having lost three and drawn one of their four away matches, leaving them as one of only three teams yet to record a victory on the road this season.

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Goztepe have several injury concerns ahead of Saturday's encounter, with Furkan Bayir, Ogun Bayrak and Ibrahim Sabra among the players who could miss out.

Juan should lead the attack after establishing himself as the hosts' leading goalscorer, while Janderson remains another important option in the final third.

However, Stoilov could also turn to Andre and Armstrong from the start after both forwards came off the bench to find the net against Fenerbahce.

Basaksehir's Jerome Opoku and Christopher Operi have been listed among their potential absentees, with the rest of the squad expected to be available.

Eldor Shomurodov will be the main threat for the visitors after scoring consistently this season, while Ivan Brnic and Andreas Skov Olsen could provide the width and creativity needed to trouble Goztepe's defence.

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Ozcimen; Sundberg, Altikardes, Bokele; Kurtulan, Rhaldney, Miroshi, Akonnor; Antunes; Juan, Andre

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Kharebashvili, Ba, Bayram, Karbownik; Kemen, Kaluzinski; Brnic, Shomurodov, Skov Olsen; Selke

We say: Goztepe SK 2-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Goztepe and Basaksehir have not drawn any of their last eight meetings, and we expect this contest to produce a winner.

With the hosts enjoying greater consistency and possessing several attacking players in good form, we expect them to edge an entertaining encounter and extend their winning sequence to five consecutive league matches.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.