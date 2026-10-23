Preview: Goztepe SK vs Çorum Belediyespor - prediction, team news, lineups

Goztepe SK will look to extend their winning run when they host Corum Belediyespor at ISONEM Park Gursel Aksel Stadium on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig.

Stanimir Stoilov's side have recovered from a difficult start with consecutive victories over Eyupspor and Kocaelispor, but their home record remains a concern, and this will be tested further against visitors who arrive in Izmir in similarly impressive form, having won four of their last five league matches.

Match preview

Goztepe enter the ninth round in 13th place with nine points from eight matches, having recorded two wins, three draws and three defeats, although their recent performances suggest they are beginning to find their rhythm after a frustrating opening to the campaign.

Their latest outing produced a 2-1 victory away to Kocaelispor, with Juan's corner contributing to an own goal by Show in the 24th minute before Novatus Miroshi doubled their lead in the 77th minute, and although Berkan Kutlu converted a penalty for the hosts five minutes later, Goz Goz held on to secure their second consecutive league victory.

That result followed a commanding 4-0 away win over Eyupspor, which ended a six-match league run without a victory this season, comprising three draws and three defeats, and eased some of the pressure on Stoilov.

The Bulgarian coach nevertheless acknowledged after the Eyupspor match that his team had not yet returned to their best level, despite praising his players' organisation, intensity and commitment throughout the 90 minutes, suggesting that collective discipline has become central to their recovery.

However, Goztepe must improve their home performances if they are to continue climbing the table, having collected just one point from their first three home league matches, drawing 2-2 with Caykur Rizespor while losing to Gaziantep and Genclerbirligi.

Previous meetings with the visitors also provide a warning for the hosts, although this will be their first top-flight encounter, with Goztepe failing to beat Corum in their two second-division meetings during the 2023-24 season, drawing once and losing once.

© Imago / Seskim Photo

Corum, meanwhile, sit sixth with 13 points from eight matches, having recorded four wins, one draw and three defeats, putting them four points ahead of Goztepe and firmly in the upper half of the table.

Burak Yilmaz's side head into the match after back-to-back victories, beating Gaziantep 3-0 away before edging Caykur Rizespor 2-1 at home five days later, taking their tally to four wins from their last five league matches, with one defeat in that sequence.

Their recent attacking form has been particularly impressive, with Corum scoring 14 goals across their last five league matches, including a 5-1 away victory over Samsunspor and a 3-0 triumph against Eyupspor.

Corum's away record offers further encouragement, having collected seven points from four league matches on the road through two wins, one draw and one defeat, while their 12 away goals leave them among the division's most productive sides in front of goal.

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

Çorum Belediyespor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago

Goztepe have several potential absentees ahead of Sunday's fixture, with goalkeeper Luka Gugeshashvili reportedly excluded from the squad, while Furkan Bayir, Ibrahim Sabra, Allan Godoi and Ogun Bayrak are also reported to be unavailable through injury.

Sabra is dealing with an ankle ligament problem, while Godoi has a medial collateral ligament injury and Bayir is recovering from a knee problem.

Stoilov is expected to continue relying on Juan, Goztepe's leading scorer with five league goals, and Andre Henrique in attack, with Janderson providing another option in the forward line.

Corum have Serdar Saatci and forward Fredy sidelined through injury, with the latter dealing with a broken toe, while Emircan Gurluk is considered a doubt.

The visitors will look to rely on Alexandros Kyziridis and Jesus Ramirez in attack, with both players having scored four league goals each this season.

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Ozcimen; Altikardes, Sundberg, Bokele; Kurtulan, Rhaldney, Miroshi, Akonnor; Antunes; Juan, Henrique

Çorum Belediyespor possible starting lineup:

Felipe; Penetra, Soyuncu, Smolcic; Sazdagi, Ozdemir, Diomande, Borza; Kyziridis, Under; Ramirez

We say: Goztepe SK 2-2 Çorum Belediyespor

Goztepe's consecutive victories have restored confidence, but their home record and defensive absences make a third successive win difficult to take for granted, particularly against a Corum side that has shown considerable attacking quality in recent weeks.

With both teams carrying attacking momentum and neither defence looking entirely reliable, a draw with goals at both ends looks plausible.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.