Preview: Eyupspor vs Goztepe SK - prediction, team news, lineups

Eyupspor and Goztepe SK will both be hoping to arrest their poor form when they meet at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu for a Turkish Super Lig encounter on Monday.

The hosts have lost their last three league matches without scoring, while the visitors are still searching for their first league victory of the campaign, and both sides have three points, leaving them occupying the bottom two places in the table.

Match preview

Eyupspor have endured a difficult start to the season, taking just three points from their first six league matches, with their problems at both ends of the pitch pronounced, with the hosts scoring only twice and conceding a league-high 16 goals.

Their campaign began with a 1-0 defeat away to Besiktas, followed by another narrow loss against Gaziantep, before a 2-1 home victory over Alanyaspor briefly offered encouragement.

However, defeats to Corum and Caykur Rizespor followed before they suffered an 8-0 thrashing away to Fenerbahce just before the international break, a result that was followed by the departure of manager Ozhan Pulat, who officially resigned from his position.

Eyupspor need to improve at both ends of the pitch, although their win over Alanyaspor showed they can take advantage of home conditions, and they will hope to repeat that performance against fellow strugglers.

Newly appointed manager Mustafa Dalci will be eager to make an immediate impact and help his team arrest their alarming slide in his first match in charge.

Eyupspor have a respectable record in this fixture at the top-flight level, remaining unbeaten in four Super Lig meetings between the sides, with the last three encounters ending in draws, while the Eyup side won their first meeting in the division.

Goztepe have also found points difficult to come by, collecting three draws and three defeats from their opening six league matches, while they have conceded just one fewer goal than Eyupspor, a stark contrast to the defensive solidity that earned them plaudits last season.

Stanimir Stoilov's team began their campaign with a 3-3 draw away to Samsunspor before losing to Genclerbirligi, Galatasaray and Gaziantep.

They have since followed that run of defeats with a 2-2 draw away to Alanyaspor and another 2-2 result against Caykur Rizespor just before the break, salvaging a point in the latter match thanks to a late penalty.

Goztepe have scored regularly enough to trouble opponents, netting 11 goals, the most of any team in the bottom seven – however, they have not defended consistently enough to protect their leads or turn closely contested matches into victories.

They have been particularly potent in attack on the road, scoring seven goals in three away matches, and that is a strength they will hope to maintain on Monday while tightening up defensively.

Eyupspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

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Eyupspor have an injury concern over Abdelhamid Sabiri, who is listed as doubtful with a muscle problem, while Jawad El Yamiq has also reportedly been carrying an injury and will face a late fitness test.

Ahmed Abdullahi is expected to lead the attack, with Bilal Boutobba and Konrad Michalak likely to provide width and support. The hosts will need a more productive display from their forward line after failing to score in their last three league matches.

Several Goztepe players could miss the contest, including Gokdeniz Bayrakdar, Allan Godoi, Furkan Bayir, Noah Sonko Sundberg, Ibrahim Sabra and Nevzat Uzel, who have all been listed as doubtful.

The visitors' attacking options include Juan and Janderson, who are expected to start as the front two, with Andre providing creativity behind them.

Malcolm Bokele, Ege Yildirim and Taha Altikardes are expected to form the back three as Goztepe look to rediscover the defensive solidity that earned them praise last season.

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Moldovan; Ulvan, Yasar, Jules, Giordano; Matondo; Boutobba, Costa, Raux-Yao, Michalak; Abdullahi

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Ozcimen; Altikardes, Yildirim, Bokele; Kurtulan, Rhaldney, Matos, Akonnor; Andre; Janderson, Juan

We say: Eyupspor 1-2 Goztepe SK

Eyupspor's three consecutive league defeats without scoring, coupled with their 8-0 loss to Fenerbahce, make it difficult to trust their defence, particularly against a Goztepe side that has scored in each of its last five league matches.

The visitors are still searching for their first league victory, but their greater attacking consistency gives them a chance to secure all three points.

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