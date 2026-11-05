Preview: Eyupspor vs Kocaelispor - prediction, team news, lineups

Eyupspor will be looking to end their miserable run of league defeats when they welcome Kocaelispor to Esenyurt Necmi Kadioglu Stadium on Saturday in the Turkish Super Lig.

The hosts have lost seven consecutive league matches and sit bottom of the standings with just three points from their opening 10 fixtures, while the visitors occupy eighth place with 16 points after collecting five victories this season.

Match preview

Eyupspor have endured a disastrous start to the campaign, losing nine of their 10 matches, with their latest league setback coming in a humiliating 5-1 defeat away to Amed SK.

However, Mustafa Dalci's side did secure a morale-boosting Turkish Cup victory in midweek, recording a 4-2 win away to lower-division side Fethiyespor on Wednesday.

The four goals they scored in that match were more than they have managed in the league all season, having found the net just three times, the lowest tally in the division, while their defensive problems are equally evident, with 28 goals conceded, the worst record in the competition.

Dalci has struggled to make an impact since replacing Ozhan Pulat earlier in the campaign, with the Turkish manager yet to record a league victory, while his team have scored just once and conceded 12 goals in the league under his leadership.

Their home performances have offered little encouragement either, having lost four of their five league matches at Esenyurt Necmi Kadioglu Stadium, although their only victory did come on home soil against Genclerbirligi.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Kocaelispor, meanwhile, have enjoyed a considerably better campaign and head into this fixture comfortably placed in the top half of the standings, having gone unbeaten in their last three matches across all competitions.

The visitors were held to a goalless draw by Caykur Rizespor in their most recent league outing, having previously beaten Mazidagi 3-0 in the Turkish Cup and Alanyaspor 2-1 in the league.

Selcuk Inan's side will be hoping to secure consecutive away victories for the first time since earning promotion to the top flight last season, and they will be confident of their chances given the struggles of their hosts.

Their away record is not flawless, having lost three of their five league trips, but two victories on the road suggest they have enough quality to take advantage of Eyupspor's defensive vulnerabilities.

The head-to-head record also favours the visitors, who have won their last three meetings with Eyupspor, including a 1-0 victory at Esenyurt Necmi Kadioglu Stadium in March 2026.

Eyupspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Eyupspor form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

L

W

Kocaelispor Turkish Super Lig form:

Kocaelispor form (all competitions):

W

L

L

W

W

D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Eyupspor have one reported injury concern ahead of Saturday's encounter, with Talha Ulvan doubtful after picking up a muscle problem.

Yalcin Barasi is expected to retain his place as the central striker, with Leandro Pintor and Bilal Boutobba likely to provide support from the wider positions.

Kocaelispor, meanwhile, have more significant availability concerns, with Tanguy Zoukrou, Massadio Haidara and Bruno Petkovic all expected to miss out through injury.

Berkan Kutlu will be an important figure for the visitors after scoring four league goals this season, while Florian Aye and Goncalo Sousa should provide further attacking options.

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Moldovan; El Yamiq, Jules, Yasar, Yavuz; Pintor, Yao, Costa, Akman, Demir; Barasi

Kocaelispor possible starting lineup:

Oztasdelen; Yildiz, Dijksteel, Ortakaya, Rivas; Susoho, Kutlu, Show; Baku, Aye, Sousa

We say: Eyupspor 0-2 Kocaelispor

Eyupspor's home advantage could offer some encouragement, particularly after their midweek cup victory, but their defensive record and lack of goals in the league remain major concerns.

With the hosts struggling to create chances and defend consistently, we expect Kocaelispor to exploit their opponents' weaknesses and claim all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.