Preview: Eyupspor vs Kasimpasa - prediction, team news, lineups

Eyupspor will be desperate to stop their alarming slide when they welcome Kasimpasa to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu on Saturday in the Turkish Super Lig.

The hosts have lost five consecutive league matches and are struggling at both ends of the pitch, having conceded more goals than any other team, while the visitors have lost just once all season and travel across Istanbul after a convincing 4-1 victory over Samsunspor.

Match preview

Eyupspor's problems have become increasingly difficult to ignore, having lost seven of their eight league games this season, with their most recent setback coming in a 2-0 defeat away to Erzurumspor.

They had suffered four consecutive defeats before that, including a 4-0 home loss to Goztepe, an 8-0 thrashing by Fenerbahce, a 2-0 defeat to Caykur Rizespor and a 3-0 loss against Corum, with their only victory coming in a 2-1 triumph over Alanyaspor.

The main concern for coach Mustafa Dalci is his side's inability to defend effectively or find the net, with Eyupspor conceding 19 goals across their last five matches while failing to score, and two of those games have come since his appointment, with six goals conceded across the pair.

However, Eyupspor will take some encouragement from playing at home, where they have recorded their only victory of the campaign and beaten Kasimpasa the last time the visitors came to town.

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Kasimpasa arrive in a much healthier position after beating Samsunspor 4-1 last time out, with Adam Arous scoring twice while Claudio Winck and Adrian Benedyczak also found the net.

Emre Belozoglu's side had suffered their first defeat of the season against Galatasaray before that result, making the response particularly important as the Apaches look to maintain their position in the upper half of the table, having collected 13 points to sit seventh.

The visitors' away record has been solid, with two wins and a draw before their defeat at Galatasaray, although they have scored more than once in only one of their road matches, a 2-1 victory over Genclerbirligi.

The Apaches also have reason to be confident heading into Saturday's clash, having won the most recent meeting 1-0 against Eyupspor and claimed victory in three of the last four league encounters between the clubs.

Eyupspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:

Kasimpasa form (all competitions):

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Team News

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Eyupspor will be without Ahmed Abdullahi, who is suspended following his red card against Goztepe, while Yusuf Barasi is doubtful with a muscle injury.

Dalci could continue with a back five, using Zak Jules, Jawad El Yamiq and Anil Yasar in central defence, with Simone Giordano and Konrad Michalak providing width.

Kasimpasa have injury concerns of their own, with Kamil Ahmet Corekci expected to remain sidelined with an Achilles tendon injury, while Mortadha Ben Ouanes is doubtful with a muscle problem.

Godfried Frimpong, Fousseni Diabate and Jakob Jessen have also been listed as potential absentees.

Benedyczak has created the most big chances for Kasimpasa this season, with two, while he also leads the visitors for shots on target per match, averaging 1.4.

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Bilgin; Michalak, El Yamiq, Yasar, Jules, Giordano; Raux-Yao, Massanga, Ilter; Boutobba, Barasi

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Winck, Arous, Ilie, Karapo; Baldursson, Demirbay; Rak-Sakyi, Da Silva, Kol; Benedyczak

We say: Eyupspor 1-2 Kasimpasa

Eyupspor need to improve their defensive organisation, but their recent defeats suggest that this will not be an easy problem to solve in a single match, while their inability to score has left them with little margin for error, and Kasimpasa's stronger recent form and more convincing attacking displays make the visitors better placed to claim all three points.

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