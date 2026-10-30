Preview: Amed SK vs Eyupspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to strengthen their position near the top of the Super Lig table, Amed SK welcome struggling Eyupspor to Diyarbakir Stadyumu on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts sit second in the standings after collecting 20 points from their opening nine matches, while the visitors are bottom of the table with just three points and have lost six league games in a row.



Match preview

Amed have enjoyed a remarkable start to life in their debut Super Lig campaign, winning six of their first nine league matches (D2, L1) to move within two points of leaders Galatasaray ahead of the weekend fixtures.

Besnik Hasi’s side head into Sunday’s contest on the back of a 2-1 comeback victory away to Samsunspor, where second-half goals from Gift Orban and Dia Saba turned the game around to secure a hard-fought three points.

That result marked Amed’s second consecutive league victory, following a 1-0 triumph over Konyaspor in their previous outing, while also extending the newly promoted side’s unbeaten run to seven matches (W5, D2) since their defeat to Kocaelispor on matchday two.

The Diyarbakir club’s impressive campaign has been built on an effective attack that has scored at least twice in seven of their nine Super Lig matches, while only Fenerbahce (23) and Trabzonspor (22) have found the net more than Amed’s 20 in the division

Fourteen of those 20 goals have come at Diyarbakir Stadyumu, where Hasi’s men have conceded just three times this season, helping them maintain a perfect record of five wins from five home league matches, a run the hosts will aim to extend this weekend.

© Iconsport / Seskim

Eyupspor, on the other hand, have endured a miserable campaign, losing eight of their nine league matches, with their only victory coming in a 2-1 success against Alanyaspor in the second round.

Mustafa Dalci was appointed head coach towards the end of September following Ozhan Pulat’s resignation, but the Istanbul-based club have continued to struggle, most recently suffering a 1-0 home defeat to Kasimpasa.

That result further highlighted Eyupspor’s problems in the final third, with the visitors now having gone six consecutive matches without scoring, leaving them with the division’s weakest attack on just two goals, while also conceding a league-high 23 at the other end.

Although Eyupspor have little encouragement to draw from an away record of four defeats in four league outings this season, they can at least take some confidence from their most recent meeting with Amedspor, which ended in victory.

That 3-1 success came in March 2019 and remains Eyupspor’s only win in the last eight meetings between the sides (D3, L4), all of which took place in the second division, with Sunday’s encounter marking their first of this fixture in the Super Lig.



Amed SK Turkish Super Lig form:

Eyupspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Amed will be without Mbaye Diagne, who is suspended following his dismissal against Samsunspor, while Lumbardh Dellova is also unavailable after reaching the yellow-card threshold.

Dilhan Demir remains sidelined with a fitness issue, while Yira Sor is making progress in his recovery from injury, although Sunday’s encounter could come too soon for the winger.

Gift Orban has been central to Amed’s attacking success, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in the league this season, while Dia Saba has found the net five times and could again play an important role in Diagne’s absence.

Eyupspor are expected to be without Ahmed Abdullahi, who is due to serve the final match of a three-game suspension on Sunday following the postponement of their Turkish Cup tie against Fethiyespor.

Yusuf Barasi is therefore likely to lead the line once again, while Emre Bilgin could make his third consecutive league appearance between the posts.



Amed SK possible starting lineup:

Lafont; Kraniqi, Yesil, Bates, Meras; Raveloson, Soyalp; Ballet, Saba, Khalil; Orban

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Bilgin; Ulvan, El Yamiq, Jules, Giordano; Matondo; Boutobba, Costa, Yao, Michalak; Barasi

We say: Amed SK 3-0 Eyupspor

Amed have been difficult to stop on home soil and should have enough attacking quality to exploit an Eyupspor side that have struggled badly in front of goal.

The visitors’ poor away record offers little reason to expect a sudden improvement, particularly against a team pushing towards the top of the table, so we expect the hosts to secure another comfortable victory.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.