Preview: Samsunspor vs Amed SK - prediction, team news, lineups

Samsunspor will look to end their losing run when they host Amed SK in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday at Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadium.

Nenad Bjelica's side have suffered six consecutive league defeats and are in danger of becoming regulars in the bottom three this season, while their newly promoted visitors arrive with considerably greater confidence after winning four of their last six league matches and establishing themselves among the top sides in the division.

Match preview

Samsunspor head into this fixture after losing 4-1 away to Kasimpasa, extending a difficult run that has left them 17th in the table after eight league matches, having collected just four points while scoring seven goals and conceding 19.

They have also suffered heavy defeats against Trabzonspor and Corum Belediyespor, while their average of 2.4 goals conceded per game leaves them with the second-worst defensive record in the league, better only than bottom-placed Eyupspor.

Bjelica therefore needs a more disciplined performance from his side, although he can take some encouragement from them ending their two-match scoring drought in his first game in charge, and he will hope they can build on that at home against one of the division's strongest sides so far this season.

However, Samsunspor's home results offer little encouragement, as they have lost their last three matches on their own turf and are without a win in four, scoring just once across their last three home games, with three of their four home goals this season coming in their opening 3-3 draw against Goztepe.

The Red Lightnings have conceded 13 goals at home, more than any other side in the league, while their solitary point at Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadium is matched only by Caykur Rizespor.

This will be the first top-flight meeting between Samsunspor and Amed, with their four previous encounters taking place in the third division, where Samsunspor won twice, lost once and drew the other meeting.

© Iconsport / Belga

Amed, meanwhile, have made an impressive start to life in the top flight, emerging as one of the division's most productive attacking sides with 18 goals in eight league matches, a tally bettered only by Fenerbahce's 22, and they entered the weekend second in the standings behind Galatasaray.

Besnik Hasi's team are on a six-match unbeaten run, comprising four wins and two draws, with that sequence including a 2-1 victory over Trabzonspor, a 3-2 win against Besiktas, a 5-0 triumph over Istanbul Basaksehir and a 1-0 success against Konyaspor in their most recent outing.

The Diyarbakir side have lost just one of their eight league matches, winning five, and sit second, two points behind reigning champions Galatasaray and one ahead of third-placed Fenerbahce.

However, there is a clear contrast between Amed's home and away performances, with 15 of their 17 points coming on home soil and just two collected from three away matches.

They lost 2-0 to Kocaelispor before recording consecutive 2-2 draws against Genclerbirligi and Kasimpasa, leaving them still searching for their first away victory of the season.

Samsunspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Amed SK Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Samsunspor have had concerns over Celil Yuksel and Fatih Kaya, while Kouadou Assoumou is also doubtful with a muscle problem.

Bjelica has recently used Elliot Watt and Yalcin Kayan in central midfield, with Tanguy Coulibaly and Emre Kilinc among the options to support the attack.

Amed have also had fitness concerns involving Lumbardh Dellova and Dilhan Demir, while Yira Sor and Muhammed Hasan Yildirim have been among the players whose availability requires monitoring.

Ermal Krasniqi ranks third in the Super Lig for big chances created, with six, and will hope to add to that tally, while Gift Orban will be looking to maintain his scoring form after netting seven goals in eight league matches this season.

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Mendes, Cift, Guarino, Tomasson; Watt, Kayan; Ohlenschlaeger, Coulibaly, Kilinc; Bayo

Amed SK possible starting lineup:

Lafont; Krasniqi, Yesil, Bates, Meras; Raveloson, Soyalp; Lutin, Saba, Ballet; Orban

We say: Samsunspor 1-2 Amed SK

Samsunspor have home advantage and a clear incentive to respond, but their six-match losing run and worrying defensive record make it difficult to back them to contain Amed's attack, with the visitors' stronger form and greater attacking consistency making an away victory the likeliest outcome.

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