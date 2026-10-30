Arsenal could sell Odegaard amid Bayern Munich interest

Arsenal could consider a surprise sale of captain Martin Odegaard next summer if they fail to agree a contract extension with the Norwegian midfielder, amid reported interest from Bayern Munich.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of Mikel Arteta's most influential players and played a central role in Arsenal's Premier League title triumph last season.

However, his current deal expires in June 2028, and the Gunners are reportedly determined to avoid a situation in which their captain enters the final 12 months of his contract without an agreement over his future.

According to Sky Sport Germany, Arsenal have already held initial informal discussions over a new deal, but the possibility of a summer 2027 departure has emerged should negotiations prove unsuccessful.

The report also claims that Odegaard would be open to representing Bayern Munich in the future, although the German champions are not currently pursuing an immediate transfer.

Why Arsenal could consider selling Martin Odegaard in 2027

Arsenal's priority remains extending Odegaard's contract, rather than finding a buyer for the midfielder who has captained the club since 2022.

Nevertheless, Sky Germany journalists Florian Plettenberg and Luca Sixtus report that the Premier League champions would be prepared to consider a sale next summer if they cannot reach an agreement over fresh terms.

Such a scenario would leave Odegaard with just one year remaining on his existing deal, potentially weakening Arsenal's negotiating position in any subsequent transfer discussions.

Allowing their captain to run down his contract could also expose the club to the prospect of losing a valuable asset without receiving a transfer fee in 2028.

The reported stance therefore appears to be a contingency plan rather than evidence that Arsenal have decided to part ways with the Norway international.

The Gunners have spent recent months working to secure the futures of several important first-team players, with Odegaard already identified as a contract priority.

His potential departure would nevertheless represent a considerable sporting decision for Arteta.

Having initially arrived on loan from Real Madrid in January 2021, Odegaard completed a permanent move that summer for approximately £30m.

The midfielder subsequently developed into a central figure in Arsenal's attacking structure, combining creative passing and movement between the lines with the intensity required to lead Arteta's pressing system.

His importance has extended beyond his performances, with the Norwegian becoming one of the most recognisable figures in the club's transformation into Premier League champions.

Selling him would therefore require Arsenal to address both a significant tactical role and the question of leadership within the dressing room.

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Bayern Munich's Martin Odegaard transfer stance explained

Despite the possibility of Odegaard leaving Arsenal in 2027, a move to Bayern Munich is far from certain.

Sky Germany reports that the Bundesliga champions have maintained contact with the player's representatives on several occasions in recent years, although those discussions have never resulted in a transfer.

Odegaard is said to be receptive to the idea of playing for Bayern at some stage of his career, while other major European clubs have also made enquiries about his situation.

However, there is an important distinction between that reported openness and an active attempt to secure his signature.

The German outlet states that Odegaard is not currently among Bayern's priority transfer targets, with Vincent Kompany's side seeing no immediate need to pursue a deal.

Consequently, there is no indication that Bayern have submitted an offer or entered negotiations with Arsenal over a potential transfer.

The uncertainty comes shortly after the two clubs met in the Champions League on October 21, when Arsenal and Bayern played out a 2-2 draw.

That encounter provided another reminder of the level at which Odegaard continues to compete, although there is nothing to suggest that the fixture influenced Bayern's reported interest.

For Arsenal, the immediate focus remains on reaching an agreement with their captain while sufficient time remains on his contract.

The prospect of a sale in 2027 underlines what could be at stake if negotiations stall, but the club's reported willingness to consider that option does not mean Odegaard's departure is inevitable.