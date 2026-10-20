Champions League Gameweek 3
Bayern
Oct 21, 2026 8.00pm
Allianz Arena
Arsenal

Team News: Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Bayern vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Doing battle for the 16th time in the Champions League, Bayern Munich and Arsenal headline Wednesday's league-phase fixtures at the Allianz Arena.

Vincent Kompany's men threw away two points in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Viking FK on matchday two, leaving them two points behind the Gunners, who scored three goals in seven minutes to overcome Lille 3-0.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BAYERN MUNICH vs. ARSENAL

BAYERN MUNICH

Out: Michael Olise (suspended), Jamal Musiala (thigh)

Doubtful: Manuel Neuer (foot), Kim Min-jae (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Pavlovic, Kimmich; Karl, Saibari, Diaz; Kane

ARSENAL

Out: Piero Hincapie (ankle), Christos Tzolis (hamstring), William Saliba (back)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Guimaraes; Saka, Odegaard, Madueke; Gyokeres

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