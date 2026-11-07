Liverpool transfer news: Reds put on alert as Bayern Munich identify attacker as potential Diaz 'backup' option

Bayern Munich have reportedly placed Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha on their shortlist ahead of the January transfer window.

Ngumoha enjoyed a breakout season for the Reds last term, chipping in with three goal contributions in 29 competitive appearances.

The 18-year-old has started to take on a bigger role this season, demonstrated by the fact that he has started each of the club's four Champions League games.

Ngumoha has also made nine appearances across the Premier League and EFL Cup, with his encouraging displays earning him a call-up to Thomas Tuchel's latest England squad.

© Iconsport / Mis

Bayern place Ngumoha on transfer shortlist

However, Tuchel is not the only one who has noticed Ngumoha's promising performances, as German giants Bayern are believed to be showing interest ahead of the January market.

According to Bild, Bayern have placed Ngumoha on a shortlist of potential 'backup' options for former Liverpool star Luis Diaz.

This is not the first time that Bayern have been linked with Ngumoha as they were believed to be interested in a summer deal before they recruited Ismael Saibari from PSV Eindhoven.

Vincent Kompany's side would ideally like to sign a young player who has the potential to grow into an important player.

While they are admirers of Ngumoha, Bayern have put the name of Porto's Oskar Pietuszewski at the top of their transfer shortlist.

They are also keen on Borussia Monchengladbach's Wael Mohya and Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi, the latter of whom is said to be a target for Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Liverpool unlikely to entertain Ngumoha sale

Even if Bayern opted to pursue a move for Ngumoha, they would find it incredibly difficult to convince Liverpool to sanction a sale.

The teenager is seen as one of the Premier League's brightest attackers and possesses the potential to become a star for club and country in the years to come.

Ngumoha also has the trust of Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola, who is willing to hand young stars their chance to impress, having also given the likes of Lewis Koumas and Trey Nyoni meaningful playing time this season.

With Ngumoha out of contract in 2028, the Reds are understood to be in discussions over a new long-term deal to ward off any potential transfer interest.