Fabrizio Romano drops huge Rio Ngumoha contract update as wonderkid makes Liverpool history at Anfield

Liverpool are working on a new long-term contract for Rio Ngumoha after the teenager produced a match-winning performance in their Champions League victory over Villarreal.

The 18-year-old wonderkid provided two assists as the Reds recovered from two goals down to secure a dramatic 4-3 win at Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that negotiations over a new deal are ongoing, with Liverpool determined to make Ngumoha a key part of their future.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Rio Ngumoha's future at Liverpool?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are actively discussing a new long-term contract with Ngumoha, who has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe.

“Rio Ngumoha was fantastic for Liverpool in the Champions League with two assists,” Romano said in a video posted on X. “The boy keeps breaking records for Liverpool, and the youngest ever to deliver an assist for Liverpool in the Champions League.”

The transfer expert also made it clear that Liverpool had no intention of allowing the teenager to leave during the summer, despite reports linking him with Bayern Munich and other clubs.

? Liverpool are working on new deal for Rio Ngumoha; he was untouchable last summer, no chance for an exit. https://t.co/uAquAygAbe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 21, 2026

“In the summer, the player was never for sale. It was never possible to see Ngumoha leaving Liverpool,” Romano explained.

He added that Ngumoha is happy at Anfield, with the youngster describing Liverpool as “the best club in the world” after the Villarreal match.

Romano concluded that the club want the winger to play a major role in their long-term plans, with discussions over his future continuing.

Rio Ngumoha makes Liverpool history during Villarreal win

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, Sport Press Photo/Alamy Live News

Ngumoha delivered a statement performance against Villarreal, helping Liverpool recover from a disastrous start to claim their third consecutive Champions League victory.

The visitors raced into a two-goal lead through Georges Mikautadze and Sergi Cardona before Alexis Mac Allister headed home from a Kostas Tsimikas corner to give Liverpool hope.

Ngumoha then produced a delightful chipped pass for Ronald Araujo to equalise on the stroke of half-time, becoming the youngest player to provide an assist for Liverpool in the Champions League at 18 years and 52 days.

The teenager continued to trouble Villarreal after the break, beating Cardona before squaring for Mac Allister to put Liverpool ahead for the first time.

Aged 18 years and 52 days, Rio Ngumoha is the youngest player to provide an assist for Liverpool in the Champions League. ? https://t.co/Tnv7sRXKCy — Squawka (@Squawka) October 20, 2026

Florian Wirtz added a fourth before a late scare, with Tani Oluwaseyi reducing the deficit to 4-3, but Liverpool held on for an important victory.

Ngumoha's two assists demonstrated his creativity, confidence and ability to influence matches at the highest level.

With everyone at Anfield keen to secure his future, the latest performance has provided another reminder of why the club view him as such an important prospect. At just 18, he still has plenty of development ahead, but Liverpool appear determined to ensure his future remains at Anfield.