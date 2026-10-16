Liverpool transfer news: Rio Ngumoha 'craves' one guarantee from Reds and Andoni Iraola before signing new contract

Contract negotiations between Liverpool and winger Rio Ngumoha are expected to progress, and announcement of an agreement could be made soon, the newest report has claimed.

Andoni Iraola will lead the Merseysiders out on Saturday against Brentford, and he is expected to make a number of changes from the lineup that beat LASK Linz 6-3 on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Supporters are hopeful of once again seeing Ngumoha, who was arguably the most impactful player on the pitch against LASK.

The 18-year-old has shown rapid development, but there are fears that he could leave in the near future given his contract expires at the end of next season.

The Times report that contract talks could soon ramp up, though Ngumoha has stressed the importance of a pathway to the first team.

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Transfer rumours: Why Liverpool cannot afford to lose Rio Ngumoha

Though he is just 18, Ngumoha is arguably one of the most important Liverpool forwards given his skillset is unique in the squad.

Bradley Barcola, Victor Munoz and Cody Gakpo are not specialist dribblers out wide, with all three at times frustrated by deep blocks.

Ngumoha has demonstrated his ability to beat opposition full-backs on both flanks, and he has often carried the ball towards dangerous zones.

The teenager provides balance to the Reds' attack, and considering he has been impactful despite being so young, losing a player of his potential would be a major blow.

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Rio Ngumoha future: Have Liverpool blocked winger's pathway?

Ngumoha broke through into first-team contention last season as a left-winger, but he has often played on the right this campaign.

The signing of Barcola will no doubt limit the number of minutes the 18-year-old is afforded on the left, and some fans are concerned that his pathway to the first team could be restricted.

However, Ngumoha has started both of Liverpool's Champions League games, including against Atletico Madrid, while he has also started against Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The youngster has also spoken at length about how he enjoys playing on the right and the left, so there should not be an issue in terms of a first-team pathway as long as Iraola continues to show faith in him.