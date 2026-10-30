Arsenal blessed with triple injury boost for Liverpool as Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori updates issued

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed a triple injury boost for the Gunners ahead of Sunday's Premier League blockbuster away to Liverpool.

The reigning English champions head to Anfield under pressure to respond to Tuesday's harrowing EFL Cup fourth-round loss to Fleetwood Town, which six players missed through injury.

Long-term absentees Bukayo Saka (quad) and William Saliba (back) are still on the mend, but none of Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke or Christos Tzolis were fit to take part either.

Rice and Calafiori both sustained issues in last weekend's 2-0 victory over Everton, while Madueke was ruled out before the trip to Highbury owing to an ankle injury.

However, Arteta delivered positive updates on Rice, Tzolis and Calafiori in his pre-game press conference, saying: "They all trained today, they will train tomorrow and if everything is OK they will be available."

Declan Rice, Christos Tzolis, Riccardo Calafiori train before Liverpool vs. Arsenal

© Iconsport / SPP Sport Press Photo/Alamy Live News

Tzolis has missed Arsenal's last six matches in all competitions due to a thigh injury he sustained with Greece during the most recent international break, since when Eberechi Eze has been filling in on the left flank.

Eze and Madueke have been granted more opportunities to impress due to the absences of Tzolis and Saka, but Arteta could not confirm that Madueke would be fit for the clash with Liverpool.

"We don't know yet, we have a training session tomorrow and see if he can complete the full session," Arteta added, as he prepares to potentially be without three right-wingers amid Max Dowman's suspension.

The 16-year-old was sent off at Fleetwood for kicking out at Harrison Neal following a crunching tackle from the League Two man, and Arsenal failed with an appeal to have his red card overturned.

Dowman now begins a three-game domestic ban, and Arteta did not hide his frustration at the rejected appeal verdict, adding: "Very disappointed. Especially with the reckless tackle that he received and his reaction is minimal in relation to the action. We have put every argument on the table, not only the action.

"You have to read the context of the player, the age, and what happened previously. It could have been really bad, and we are lucky he hasn't had a broken foot."

How Arsenal could line up without Saka, Dowman, Madueke

© Iconsport / PA Images

Should Dowman, Saka and Madueke all sit out Liverpool vs. Arsenal, Arteta may be forced to field Tzolis on the right-hand side immediately after his recovery from a hamstring concern.

While predominantly a left-sided attacker, Tzolis has played 26 games at right wing during his club career - according to Transfermarkt - scoring six goals and setting up five more from such a role.

Arteta's only other alternative with no Saka, no Dowman and no Madueke would be to deploy Kai Havertz on the right-hand side, as the German has played 53 times as a right winger, but not since his Chelsea days in 2022-23.