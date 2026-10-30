Man City injury news: Enzo Maresca gives Matheus Nunes, Iliman Ndiaye, Antoine Semenyo update before Brighton clash

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has provided a positive update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Citizens are preparing for their second Etihad Stadium clash with Brighton in just four days following a penalty-shootout victory over the Seagulls in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Maresca made nine changes to his lineup for the fourth-round tie, with Erling Haaland, Elliot Anderson, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and Gianluigi Donnarumma all rested.

Summer signing Iliman Ndiaye watched on as an unused substitute having previously being taken off with cramp in City’s 2-1 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa last weekend.

Matheus Nunes, meanwhile, has not featured in City’s last two games due to an unspecified muscle issue, but Maresca has confirmed that the right-back, and Ndiaye, are available for selection on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Maresca said: "They are all available, [apart from] Antoine Semenyo. The rest, they are all available."

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Nunes, Ndiaye available as Maresca gives Semenyo update

Semenyo is facing several weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury and may not return to first-team action until the end of the year.

Providing a fresh update on Semenyo’s recovery, Maresca said: "He's good! He's in a good mood, he's inside the building (Man City’s training complex), making recovery sessions and all the therapy that he needs, but again, it's too early."

In Semenyo’s absence, Ndiaye, Jeremy Doku, Allan, Ryan McAidoo and Phil Foden will all compete for starts in wide areas under Maresca.

As for Nunes, he is in contention to start at right-back ahead of Abdukodir Khusanov and Rico Lewis, the latter of whom began the midweek cup win over Brighton.

Maresca is expected to revert to his strongest lineup on Saturday as the Italian is expecting another “tough game” against a Brighton side sitting third in the Premier League table.

Man City currently sit at the summit but only on goal difference after champions Arsenal capitalised on their slip-up at Villa to drew level on points.

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Maresca talks up Brighton qualities ahead of Man City PL clash

“It’s going to be a tough game in the way [Brighton] play, against any team no matter if it’s in different competition or other teams,” said Maresca.

“They always try to be front foot, same style, they attack with many players, they create many chances, score many goals, but again we will try to do our best and win the game.”

Asked if he sees Brighton as contenders for Champions League qualification, Maresca said: "I think it is still too early for all the clubs but for sure, they are doing very good.

"It is a team that in any game they score many goals - three, four, five goals. They create many chances against any team. It is going to be a tough game but where they can be at the end of the season, I don't know."

He added: "They're doing very good, on the ball and off the ball. They are very aggressive, man-to-man oriented in all the games. They attack very good with so many players - full-backs, wingers, attacking midfielders - so it is going to be a tough game."

Man City have drawn their last three games at the Etihad against Brighton in 90 minutes (two in the Premier League, one in the EFL Cup), but they have never been beaten by the Seagulls in 18 home games in their history (D4 L14).