Man City now lead Arsenal and Chelsea in race for "fearless" record-breaking £17m wonderkid

Manchester City are reportedly leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Mathis Albert, with several Premier League rivals also monitoring the teenager.

The 17-year-old wonderkid has attracted significant interest following his emergence in Germany, with City prepared to offer lucrative personal terms to convince him to move.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are among the clubs keeping tabs on Albert, but Enzo Maresca's side are currently considered the frontrunners.

Man City leading Mathis Albert transfer race

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH / Celina Leiers

According to TEAMtalk, City remain the most determined suitors for Albert after making a formal approach during the summer transfer window.

It is believed that City were previously prepared to meet Dortmund's valuation of around €20m (£17m), with Chelsea also willing to spend a similar amount after tracking the American youngster for some time.

Arsenal and Liverpool have more recently been monitoring his situation, while Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain previously made enquiries in 2025.

However, City are considered better placed to secure his signature should Dortmund soften their stance, with the Premier League club also willing to offer attractive personal terms.

Dortmund have so far rejected approaches, including loan enquiries, and remain confident that Albert has an important role to play in their long-term plans.

The Bundesliga side have already prepared an extension offer, with his current contract running until June next year. However, the teenager's limited first-team opportunities could become a factor if his playing time does not increase.

Premier League rules also prevent clubs from signing Albert permanently until he turns 18 in May, meaning any potential transfer would be geared towards next summer.

Who is Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Mathis Albert?

© Imago / Poolfoto PT

Albert is an exciting left-sided attacker who joined Dortmund from the LA Galaxy academy in 2024 and has already established himself as one of the most highly rated young American talents in European football.

He made history by becoming the youngest American to feature in the Bundesliga, making his debut aged 16 years, 11 months and five days in Dortmund's 4-0 victory over Freiburg.

That appearance saw him surpass the record previously held by Gio Reyna, who had himself overtaken Christian Pulisic after making his Bundesliga debut at Dortmund.

Albert has also earned senior international caps for the United States and scored on international duty, underlining his rapid progress.

His former LA Galaxy academy coach Sam Al-Basith praised his unpredictability, creativity and instinctive approach, while his agent Jeevi Rai once described him as "fearless", highlighting his willingness to compete against senior professionals.

Those qualities help explain why so many elite clubs are monitoring his development.

Albert is still at an early stage of his career, and regular first-team football will be crucial to his progress. Dortmund believe that can happen at Signal Iduna Park, but City could offer an attractive alternative if they can convince the teenager that his development would be better served in England.

A reported £17m valuation would represent a significant investment in potential, but the competition for his signature suggests Albert is viewed as a prospect worth pursuing.