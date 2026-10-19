Man City transfer news: Sky Blues eye Dortmund wonderkid Mathis Albert

Last season, he broke Christian Pulisic’s record as the youngest American in Bundesliga history. Yet talented winger Mathis Albert has not played a single minute in the Bundesliga this season. Manchester City are therefore reportedly interested in the 17-year-old. How are Borussia Dortmund reacting?

Borussia Dortmund signed Mathis Albert from Los Angeles Galaxy in 2024 as one of the biggest American talents and a player to whom the future could belong, in the mould of Christian Pulisic years ago.

Albert has already broken the record of the current AC Milan forward by becoming the youngest American in Bundesliga history. He made his debut at just 16, but has since played only one match for the first team under manager Niko Kovac, in the German Cup against HEBC Hamburg, where he delivered an excellent performance.

Since then, not a single minute, even though he has received his first minutes with the senior United States national team. The player is reportedly beginning to grow impatient with the situation, with Sky Sport Germany claiming that the 17-year-old attacking midfielder lacks game time and is said to be disappointed by the few opportunities offered by Kovac.

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Manchester City eye Mathis Albert

The question is what the plan is for Mathis Albert over the coming months. Talk has begun of interest from Manchester City, who would put Borussia Dortmund back in a situation similar to the one they experienced several years ago with Jadon Sancho.

There has been talk of a €20m (£17m) offer that could arrive at Dortmund. For Borussia, the sum is not negligible, but Albert is one of the club’s great hopes and such a fee may not be enough to convince them.

Conversely, he would suit Manchester City well. Nobody knows what sanction is coming. Should a transfer embargo be imposed, young developing players of a similar age would be important to the club.

Manchester City have already recruited players such as Jeremy Monga, or secured the arrival of another American, Cavan Sullivan.

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Borussia Dortmund have a plan for Mathis Albert

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Ole Book speaks of a clear plan for Albert.

‘We have a fairly clear plan for Albert. I think it is important to develop every aspect of his game, because at 17 you are certainly not at your peak. And his chance will undoubtedly come. He has enough quality to make the breakthrough. We are looking forward to the moment that time arrives. He is exceptional in one-on-one situations against a defender. And that is something you can never have enough of in a team. And we, of course, do not have enough of it’ - Ole Book said.