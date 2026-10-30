Arsenal and Man Utd 'tracking' prolific 22-year-old forward currently matching Harry Kane and Erling Haaland

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly set to wait until the summer transfer window before making a move for Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of European football’s most highly rated young forwards after a prolific start to the season.

Club Brugge have no plans to let him leave midway through the campaign and have secured their prized asset on a lucrative contract running until 2029.

However, reports indicate the Belgian side could struggle to keep hold of the Germany U21 international next summer, when they will have more time to find a suitable replacement.

Premier League giants 'tracking' highly rated Tresoldi

© Iconsport / Alessio Morgese/ZUMA Press Wire

Football Insider reports that Tresoldi is firmly on the radar of leading clubs across Europe ahead of the coming transfer windows.

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are also among an expanding list of Premier League sides monitoring his progress closely.

The young striker has made an impressive start to the season, scoring 12 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions.

Tresoldi is currently joint-top of the Champions League scoring charts, level with Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Can Arsenal repeat their Club Brugge transfer success?

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The Gunners were in talks with the Belgian champions this summer before completing a £34m move for winger Christos Tzolis.

With Tzolis already making a strong impression in north London, Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to repeat the move by bringing in Tresoldi.

The striker underlined his quality recently with a stunning Champions League hat-trick against Inter Milan at San Siro.

Tzolis has also scored against Aston Villa this season, showing he can deliver against top-level opposition.