Arsenal transfer news: Gunners track £60m "real talent" but face familiar PSG threat in January

Arsenal have been alerted to fresh competition in their pursuit of rising Bayer Leverkusen star Ibrahim Maza, with Paris Saint-Germain now reportedly considering a January move.

The 20-year-old Algeria international has attracted growing interest after impressing in Germany, with several Premier League clubs already monitoring his development.

However, PSG's emergence as a potential rival could complicate Arsenal's plans as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking options in January.

Arsenal in the race to sign Ibrahim Maza

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According to TEAMtalk, the Ligue 1 giants have added Maza to their list of potential January targets after suffering a devastating injury setback to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian winger is facing a season-ending ACL injury, prompting the French champions to assess whether they need to reinforce their attacking options during the winter transfer window.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have already been tracking Maza, while fellow Premier League rivals Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa are also understood to have monitored his progress.

The youngster has continued to build his reputation at Leverkusen following an impressive first full season with the Bundesliga side. His technical ability, creativity and versatility have made him one of the most intriguing young attacking talents in German football.

Former Hertha teammate and captain Toni Leistner has previously praised Maza's confidence and ability, describing him as "a real talent".

However, convincing Leverkusen to sell could prove difficult. The German outfit are reportedly determined to retain the midfielder, particularly with their team competing for a top-four finish, and are prepared to offer him a lucrative new contract.

Previous reports have suggested that Leverkusen would only consider discussing a transfer for a fee in the region of €70m (£60m), potentially making any January deal an expensive proposition.

Arsenal face familiar threat from PSG ahead of January

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Arsenal know all too well how PSG can complicate their transfer plans, with the French club previously competing with the Gunners for Julian Alvarez, who ended up remaining at Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Now, Arteta's search for additional attacking quality could face another obstacle from the side that defeated his Gunners side in the 2026 Champions League final.

Maza's versatility could make him an attractive option for the Gunners, particularly if they want greater flexibility in their attacking positions. At just 20, he also offers considerable potential for further development, although a reported £60m asking price would represent a significant investment for a player yet to do it outside of Germany.

PSG's need to respond to Kvaratskhelia's injury could give them a strong incentive to accelerate their interest, while their financial resources could make them difficult rivals to overcome.

Arsenal must also contend with Leverkusen's determination to keep their emerging star, meaning a January transfer is far from guaranteed.

If the Gunners decide Maza is the right addition, they may need to move decisively. Otherwise, PSG could once again threaten to derail their pursuit of a highly rated attacking target.