Preview: Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard - prediction, team news, lineups

Feyenoord will aim to retain top spot in the Eredivisie table as they welcome Fortuna Sittard to De Kuip on Saturday afternoon.

The league leaders have won each of the last three editions of this fixture, but Fortuna’s current form suggests this could be a more challenging contest than recent meetings.

Match preview

A trip to reigning champions PSV Eindhoven provided the toughest test of Feyenoord’s unbeaten league start, and they emerged unscathed with a 1-1 draw at the Philips Stadion, as Anis Hadj Moussa struck early in the second half to secure a point.

As a result, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are top of the table after 10 matchdays in back-to-back campaigns for the first time since 1971-72. This time, the Rotterdam giants will hope for a stronger title challenge than last season, which ended with a distant second-place finish and extended their wait for domestic glory to three years.

De Stadionclub’s last league title came despite scoring fewer goals than their main rivals, but this term, attacking superiority could be the foundation for an Eredivisie charge. They have a division-high 32 goals scored, although only FC Twente have conceded fewer.

With a huge Champions League clash against Inter looming three days later, followed by a trip to Heerenveen, Feyenoord face a demanding week before the November break and will be keen to make a strong start against Fortuna.

Recent history suggests Feyenoord should be confident, as they are unbeaten in 14 straight meetings with Fortuna. However, last September’s 2-0 victory was their first win in four home fixtures against this opponent in as many years.

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Fortuna Sittard ended last season with just two wins from their final eight matches, leaving the sense that Danny Buijs - one of the Eredivisie’s longest-serving managers - needed a strong start this term to quell any uncertainty about his future.

A 2-2 draw with PSV was a solid start, and Fortuna have gone from strength to strength since, winning six of their next 10 competitive matches (D2, L2). Their most recent outing was a KNVB-Beker penalty shootout triumph over Sparta Rotterdam, extending their unbeaten run to six games.

Still unbeaten away from home this season, Fortuna will travel to De Kuip full of confidence, but will know a tough challenge awaits in their quest to secure a first win over Feyenoord since 2019.

Alongside Sparta, Sittard are one of just two Eredivisie teams yet to concede a goal in the opening 15 minutes, while they have scored four times in that period, so the opening exchanges this weekend could prove crucial to their chances of success.

Buijs won his most recent managerial duel with Van Bronckhorst in 2018-19 to level their head-to-head at one win each, and he will now hope to get the better of his opposite number again.

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

Feyenoord form (all competitions):

Fortuna Sittard Eredivisie form:

Fortuna Sittard form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Pro Shots

Bart Nieuwkoop and Jordan Bos are both ruled out with knee injuries and are yet to make an appearance this season.

Fellow long-term absentees Gijs Smal (ankle) and Thomas Beelen (leg) remain sidelined, with Beleen's absence now approaching 16 months.

Shaqueel van Persie has returned to the treatment table months after recovering from a lengthy knee problem, though his current absence is not believed to be a recurrence of the previous injury.

Lequincio Zeefuik missed Fortuna’s last league outing against SBV Excelsior but scored on his return to action in midweek.

Zeefuik and Shiloh 't Zand have both accumulated three yellow cards and will need to maintain discipline to avoid an early-season suspension.

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Ernst; Read, Watanabe, St. Juste, Marmol; Zechiel, Vanhoutte, Targhalline; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; De Groot; Hubner, Guth, Van Ottele, Pinto; Peterson, Simons, Michut, Brittijn; Descotte

We say: Feyenoord 3-1 Fortuna Sittard

After drawing their first two home matches of the 2026-27 season, Feyenoord have responded with three consecutive wins by a combined score of 10-2.

Fortuna have been a tough nut to crack lately, but it is hard to see them leaving Rotterdam with a positive result, as Feyenoord are tipped to cruise to victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.