Preview: Kilmarnock vs St Johnstone - prediction, team news, lineups

Kilmarnock will welcome St Johnstone to Rugby Park on Saturday for a matchday 12 clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are bottom of the table with eight points from 11 matches, while the visitors are eighth with 13 points from 11 fixtures.

Match preview

Kilmarnock have consistently fought for their Scottish Premiership survival in recent seasons, finishing ninth and 10th in the last two years, and a disappointing start to this term leaves them facing another battle against the drop.

Killie are at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership standings after 11 matchdays, accumulating only eight points after two wins, two draws and seven defeats.

Neil McCann's side, after losing their first four games, did enjoy a brief period of improvement, recording two wins, two draws and one win in their next five.

However, Kilmarnock's form has once again taken a turn for the worse, suffering back-to-back defeats against Falkirk (3-0) and Dundee (3-1) in their last two matches.

Killie's biggest shortcoming has been their defensive record, with no team in the division conceding more than their 26 goals, while their 11 goals scored is the joint-worst offensive record, alongside Hibernian.

Hoping to avoid embarking on another lengthy losing streak, Kilmarnock will be hoping to replicate the 3-1 triumph in their last clash with St Johnstone at Rugby Park in February 2025.

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The hosts will be able to draw confidence from St Johnstone's record on the road, as the Saints' four points from five away fixtures leaves them 11th in the away table this term.

The Saints have, however, already demonstrated their superiority in this fixture this term, securing a 4-3 victory against Kilmarnock after a dominant performance on matchday one.

That victory sparked the beginning of an encouraging first season back in the Scottish Premiership to date, with Simo Valakari's newly-promoted side sitting eighth in the standings with 13 points after 11 matches.

St Johnstone have claimed three wins, four draws and suffered four defeats, although they are now winless in their last three matches with two draws and one defeat.

Despite their positive start to the term, St Johnstone have struggled for goals, with just 13 scored in 11 matches, meaning they will be hoping to capitalise on Kilmarnock's vulnerable defence to add to their tally.

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

St Johnstone Scottish Premiership form:

Team News

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Kilmarnock will be unable to call upon Bailey Rice and Max Stryjek due to injury issues, while the remainder of the squad will be available for selection.

Greg Kiltie is Kilmarnock's top scorer in the league with three goals, and the forward should continue alongside Joe Hugill and Tyreece John-Jules in attack on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sam Stanton and Zach Mitchell are unavailable for St Johnstone due to ongoing injury problems.

Josh Fowler is St Johnstone's top scorer with six goals in 11 league appearances, and the striker should lead the line ahead of Taylor Steven, Ruari Paton and Jamie Gullan.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Mantl; Brandon, McCarthy, Stanger, Deas; Lowery, Tshibola, Schjonning-Larsen; Kiltie, Hugill, John-Jules

St Johnstone possible starting lineup:

Steward; Todd, Finlayson, Diabate, Alic; McAlear, Holt; Steven, Paton, Gullan; Fowler

We say: Kilmarnock 1-2 St Johnstone

St Johnstone may have a lacklustre away record this term, but the Saints have already demonstrated their superiority in this fixture this season and with Kilmarnock's ongoing struggles, we are predicting an away win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.