Preview: Dundee vs Kilmarnock - prediction, team news, lineups

Dundee welcome Kilmarnock to Dens Park on Wednesday evening for round 11 of the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership campaign.

In their previous outing, the Dee fell to a 2-1 defeat against St. Mirren at the SMISA Stadium, while Killie were convincingly beaten by Falkirk on the road.

Match preview

Having endured a disappointing 2025-26 Scottish Premiership campaign, finishing ninth and inside the division’s Relegation Group at the end of the regular season, Dundee will be ecstatic with how they have begun their fourth consecutive year in the top flight.

Since falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat away at Celtic Park on the opening day, only three other sides in the league have earned more than the Dee’s 10 points, leaving them fifth in the Scottish Premiership table and just one place below nearest rivals Dundee United.

Steven Pressley will be slightly disappointed with his team’s performance in the Scottish League Cup though, as despite winning three of their four group matches to progress to the knockout rounds, Dundee were knocked out of the competition at the Round of 16 stage, falling to a convincing 3-0 loss against Aberdeen at Pittodrie Stadium.

Losing just one of their previous seven home matches against Kilmarnock and posting a 2-1 win at Dens Park when these sides met in the Scottish Premiership last season, Dundee will be confident that they can bounce straight back from their loss on the weekend though by taking all three points on Wednesday evening.

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After narrowly avoiding the drop to the Scottish Championship for the second consecutive year last season, finishing just one place above the relegation playoff position, Kilmarnock look almost certain to face an identical fight at the end of the 2026-27 league campaign.

Having lost six of their 10 Scottish Premiership matches so far, including each of their opening four to start the season, Neil McCann’s men currently sit a lowly 11th in the league table and are just one point better off than Hibernian below them.

Without a doubt, Killie’s biggest weakness over that span has been their defensive fragility, with Wednesday’s visitors already conceding a damning 23 goals this season and surrendering three or more strikes in half of their matches so far, including their loss at Falkirk Stadium on Saturday.

However, having claimed a 3-1 win when the teams met in May’s Relegation Group clash, Kilmarnock will be hoping to post consecutive wins against the Dee for the first time in eight years on Wednesday evening and subsequently climb away from the foot of the league table.

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

Dundee form (all competitions):

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

Team News

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Both Bobby Wales and Joe Westley are doubts for Dundee on Wednesday as the attacking pair continue their recovery from ankle issues, while fellow forward Simon Murray looks likely to miss the remainder of the campaign with an ACL injury.

In midfield, the Dee are without Finlay Robertson and Jack Moorhouse for the rest of the season due to ACL problems too, meaning Callum Jones and Ethan Hamilton are likely to be replied upon for the forseeable future.

Netting four league goals this season, all of which have come in his previous five outings, Swiss striker Bradley Fink is undoubtedly the hosts' biggest attacking threat and will be looking to add to his tally on Wednesday evening.

Kilmarnock only have two players currently sidelined as Polish goalkeeper Maksymilian Stryjek continues to be out with a severe knee injury and 20-year-old midfielder Bailey Rice remains absent due to a groin problem.

With Stryjek likely to be unavailable until around mid-December, Killie completed the loan signing of German shotstopper Nico Mantl last week, though the 26-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the club.

Greg Kiltie is the only player for the visitors who has scored multiple goals so far this season and will be looking to add to last week's brace against Motherwell when he likely starts alongside Joe Hugill and Tyreece John-Jules in the Kilmarnock attack on Wednesday evening.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

Goodman; Wright, Astley, O.Bevan, Samuels; J.Bevan, Jones, Hamilton, Forrest; Hay, Fink

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Ferrie; Brandon, McCarthy, Stanger, Schjonning-Larsen; Tshibola, Lowery; Ring, John-Jules, Kiltie; Hugill

We say: Dundee 3-1 Kilmarnock

Having not lost any of the previous two matches against the Dee, Kilmarnock will have hope that they can kick start their campaign at Dens Park on Wednesday evening and scurry away from danger in the Scottish Premiership.

However, with such a leaky backline, it is difficult to see Killie keeping out a respectable Dundee attack and we think the hosts will continue their promising start to the campaign with a third home win of the season this week.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.