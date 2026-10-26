Celsea predicted lineup vs. Liverpool: Estevao backed to start as Xabi Alonso makes late Jordan Henderson decision

Barring any late issues or tactical surprises, teenage sensation Estevao Willian is expected to play a major role in Chelsea's attack against Liverpool, with the youngster hoping to make his first start in over a month after playing 45 minutes in the EFL Cup third-round tie against Leeds United.

Jordan Henderson could be in line to face his former club in a three-man midfield, but Xabi Alonso might opt to rest the ex-Reds captain to preserve his legs ahead of Manchester United visiting on Saturday lunchtime.

Depending on Alonso's midfield configuration, the Blues could opt for a back four or five, with the former likely to see Valentin Barco, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia anchor the engine room if Henderson is rotated out.

The West Londoners are definitely without the suspended Cole Palmer, with the attacking midfielder set to miss the midweek clash following his sending-off against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Also absent through injury are Reece James and Emiliano Martinez due to a knee issue and a broken jaw respectively, while Joao Pedro, Pep Chavarria, Emmanuel Emegha and Jamie Gittens will all be assessed before the trip to Anfield.

Given those offensive uncertainties, Danny Welbeck could start against the Merseyside club, having scored five goals in 28 appearances against them, while Morgan Rogers may also feature despite completing 90 minutes against Spurs.

Further back, a youthful rearguard comprising Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Marco Palestra should be tasked with shielding stand-in goalkeeper Mike Penders between the sticks, with Alonso persisting with the youngster despite his own goal in the Spurs loss.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Penders; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Palestra; Caicedo, Lavia, Barco; Estevao, Welbeck, Rogers

> Predicted Liverpool lineup vs. Chelsea