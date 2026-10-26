Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Chelsea: Rio Ngumoha to start as Andoni Iraola rotates with Arsenal imminent

Talented teenager Rio Ngumoha is poised to play a significant role in attack when Liverpool welcome Chelsea on Wednesday night, with the youngster aiming to build on a performance that saw him set up two goals against Villarreal last week.

Andoni Iraola is expected to rotate his squad ahead of a looming Super Sunday clash with defending Premier League champions Arsenal, meaning Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Bradley Barcola and Alexander Isak could all be given the night off.

With key attackers potentially rested, Cody Gakpo and Lewis Koumas are highly likely to feature from the off to complete an exciting frontline alongside Ngumoha.

Florian Wirtz may also be spared after exiting against Brighton due to an apparent foot injury, and although the playmaker allayed fears of a serious problem in his post-match comments, James McConnell is heavily tipped to operate in the advanced midfield role.

McConnell should be supported in the engine room by Trey Nyoni and Alexis Mac Allister as the hosts look to dominate the centre of the park against their West London visitors.

On the injury front, the Merseyside club are navigating several concerns, with Victor Munoz currently doubtful while Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni and Dominik Szoboszlai remain completely unavailable.

This leaves Giorgi Mamardashvili to take the gloves between the sticks, protected by a much-changed rearguard comprising Julian Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet, Joe Gomez and Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Araujo, Jacquet, Gomez, Kerkez; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Ngumoha, McConnell, Gakpo; Koumas

> Predicted Chelsea lineup vs. Liverpool