Liverpool 0-2 Brighton: Florian Wirtz injury update as Andoni Iraola's attacker silences Jamie Carragher criticism

Florian Wirtz has insisted that he has not picked up any significant injury following Liverpool's win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Andoni Iraola claimed his first Premier League victory at home in charge of the Reds, with his side beating Brighton 2-0 thanks to an own goal from Pascal Gross and a strike from Alexander Isak.

Attacker Wirtz was unfortunate to not be credited with a goal given his shot deflected off of Gross and into the back of the net, though he was arguably the best player on the pitch before his substitution in the 65th minute.

The 23-year-old appeared to damage his ankle after attempting a challenge, but he spoke out after the match to ease fears of an injury, saying: "I think it should be alright. It’s not too bad. I don’t know much yet, we have to check it, but it won’t be long."

That news will come as welcome relief to Liverpool fans given the Merseysiders' next two fixtures are against Chelsea in the EFL Cup and against Arsenal in the Premier League next weekend.

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Florian Wirtz at Liverpool: Quietening Jamie Carragher's criticism?

Wirtz was heavily criticised by the likes of Jamie Carragher earlier in the season, with the former Liverpool player arguing the playmaker could be remembered as being part of the worst transfer window of all time.

It is still far too early to say that the 23-year-old has finally settled into life at Anfield, but his performances of late have been positive.

Wirtz has produced two assists and a goal in his last four games, and he was instrumental in Gross deflecting the ball into his own net on Sunday.

He has been key to many of the Reds' best attacks this month, acting as a key link between midfield and forwards like Isak and Bradley Barcola, and he will continue to silence his critics if he can deliver more impressive performances.

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Andoni Iraola wins at Anfield: A strong start to the 2026-27 season

Liverpool are fourth in the Premier League with 15 points from their first eight matchweeks, and they currently trail first-placed Manchester City and second-placed Arsenal by six points.

While Iraola has only won one of his four league games at Anfield, he has now won eight, drawn three and lost just one of his 12 games in charge.

That solitary defeat came against Man City earlier this month, though the Reds were reduced to 10 men for the final 30 minutes of the game when the scores were level at 0-0.

Whether Liverpool can challenge for the title remains to be seen, but they have at least made substantial progress compared to 2025-26.