Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'learn' new Lewis Hall asking price despite Michael Carrick's uncertain future

Manchester United have reportedly been told they would have to pay more than £70m to lure Lewis Hall away from Newcastle United.

The 22-year-old was among the Red Devils’ leading defensive targets during the summer transfer window.

The Old Trafford hierarchy eventually abandoned the prospect of a deal, choosing instead to prioritise significant investment in midfield.

Hall later underlined his commitment to the Magpies by signing a long-term contract at St James’ Park, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2031.

Despite the new deal, the Premier League giants remain keen to bring the England international to the North West in the future.

Could Man United move for Lewis Hall in January?

© Imago

Football Insider reports that United are preparing to renew their interest in the defender.

Newcastle have already ruled out the possibility of Hall leaving during the January transfer window.

Even so, the Red Devils have not given up on their main target despite their ongoing managerial uncertainty with Michael Carrick's future in doubt.

The source above reports that a deal would be difficult to strike, but the 20-time English champions believe an agreement could eventually be reached.

Can Newcastle retain their star defender?

© Imago



The Red Devils' hopes of signing Hall next year are likely to hinge on the price Newcastle are prepared to accept.

The left-back is a key part of Matthias Jaissle's system on Tyneside, and the club are expected to drive a hard bargain.

Hall is currently content with his prominent role in the North East, but has reportedly not ruled out a move to United.

There is admiration on both sides, raising the possibility of a high-profile transfer if the clubs agree on a suitable fee.