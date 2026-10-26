Man United news: Baleba returns to Cameroon squad, Mbeumo also selected

Cameroon manager David Pagou has recalled Carlos Baleba for the AFCON 2027 qualifiers against Namibia, but will have to do without Christian Kofane and Karl Etta Eyong.

The rebuilding continues for the Indomitable Lions. For the double-header against Namibia on 12 and 16 November, the third and fourth matches of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers, Pagou has named an expanded squad of 28 players.

It is another very young squad, marked by the return of Baleba, but also by a heavily reshaped attack.

Kofane out, Etta Eyong case raises questions in Pagou squad

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Kofane’s absence is down to a medical issue. The Bayer Leverkusen forward suffered a left thigh problem during the previous camp and has been unavailable for several weeks. His club confirmed a muscle injury picked up on international duty with Cameroon.

The case of Etta Eyong is less clear. The Levante centre-forward suffered a lesion to the rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh at the end of August and has only just returned to action. Early last week, he even scored in stoppage time against Athletic Bilbao to seal a 3-1 win for his side.

For now, Pagou has not publicly explained his absence. Allowing him to regain rhythm gradually after almost seven weeks out appears to be the most logical explanation.

Without his two most high-profile young centre-forwards, Pagou will rely on Dorinel Yondjo, Nsongo Tonfack, Geovanni Vianney Agbor Ndjee and Ivan Cedric Bikoue Embolo. The latter had already replaced Etta Eyong in the previous camp.

Baleba returns to strengthen Cameroon’s midfield

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The main piece of good news is Baleba. Absent through injury in September, the Manchester United midfielder is back in the squad and links up with Bryan Mbeumo, who is also listed as a midfielder by the manager.

Their presence adds another dimension to a department that also includes Arthur Avom, Danny Namaso, Harouna Djibrin and David Nyengue.

Pagou also continues to open the door to new faces. Five new players receive their first call-up with the Indomitable Lions: Karl Wassom (Riga FC), Patrick Nkoa Amougou (RAAL La Louviere), Geovanni Vianney (Copenhagen) and the home-based pair Yvan Nana (Indomables) and Eyango Priso (Colombe du Sud).

Another notable event is the big return of Enzo Ebosse, absent from the national team since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Four years after his last appearance in the Cameroon squad, the Udinese defender rejoins the Indomitable Lions. Olivier Kamdem Wabo and Salomon Nkoa Amougou are also among the defensive options picked by Pagou.

The guiding line therefore remains unchanged: renew the Lions while gradually reintegrating some experienced players. Andre Onana, Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting remain outside the current project. Against Namibia, results will now need to accompany this rebuilding. The last camp was broadly successful on that front, with a 3-1 win over Comoros, a 1-1 draw in Congo and a prestigious 1-0 friendly win in Ivory Coast.

Cameroon’s full squad

Goalkeepers: Simon Ngapandouetnbu, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Emile Lako Wendeu, Edouard Sombang A Menang.

Defenders: Darlin Yongwa, Mahamadou Nagida, Junior Kotto, Enzo Ebosse, Olivier Kamdem Wabo, Che Malone Fondoh, Kevin Keben, Lilian Njoh, Junior Tchamadeu, Salomon Nkoa Amougou.

Midfielders: Arthur Avom, Carlos Baleba, Bryan Mbeumo, Karl Wassom, Danny Namaso, Harouna Djibrin, David Nyengue, Ivan Jordan Nana, Saidou Alioum, Jean Hugues Eyango Priso.

Forwards: Geovanni Vianney Agbor Ndjee, Dorinel Yondjo, Nsongo Tonfack, Ivan Cedric Bikoue Embolo.