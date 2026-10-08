Preview: Falkirk vs Dundee - prediction, team news, lineups

Falkirk and Dundee will clash at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are 11th in the league table with six points from seven games, while the visitors are fourth with 10 points from seven league matches.

Match preview

Falkirk enjoyed a fantastic first campaign back in the Scottish Premiership last term, securing a sixth-placed finish with 49 points from 38 league fixtures.

John McGlynn's side have failed to reach those same heights thus far this season, failing to qualify from the Scottish League Cup group stage and accumulating just six points from seven league matches, recording one win, three draws and three defeats.

The Bairns have faced particular struggles in forward areas, scoring a league-low six goals in seven matches, joint with bottom of the league Kilmarnock.

Despite their slow start to the term, Falkirk's fortunes have seemingly started to turn in recent matches, remaining unbeaten in the last three games with two draws and one win.

Falkirk were devastatingly denied victories against both Dundee United and St Johnstone after conceding stoppage-time equalisers, sandwiched around a shock 2-1 triumph against Hearts.

Aiming to extend their unbeaten run and move further away from bottom of the table, Falkirk will be eyeing all three points when they welcome Dundee to Falkirk Stadium.

© Imago / Action Plus

Dundee, after ensuring their survival with three wins in five post-split fixtures last term, have maintained that momentum at the beginning of the new season.

Alongside progressing from the League Cup group stage, followed by losing to Aberdeen in the second round, Dundee have recorded three wins, one draw and three defeats in their opening seven league matches.

Steven Pressley's team have scored nine goals, only fewer than Celtic (14) and Hearts (14), while their tally of seven goals conceded is only bettered by Celtic (four) and Rangers (four).

The Dark Blue did manage to end a concerning three-game winless run with a 2-1 triumph over Motherwell in the final match before the international break, and Pressley will be looking for his side to build on that result on Saturday.

Another three points could see Dundee climb to third place depending on Hearts' result against St Mirren, while defeat could see them drop up to four places.

Dundee will have to overcome a miserable away record against Falkirk if they are to claim all the points, having won only one of their last 10 visits to the Falkirk Stadium.

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

Falkirk form (all competitions):

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

Dundee form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Falkirk are dealing with several injury concerns, with Joe Gardner, Finn Yeats, Ethan Laidlaw and Aidan Nesbitt ruled out, while Conor McLeod and Keelan Adams are doubts to feature.

After extending their unbeaten run to three matches, McGlynn may opt to name an unchanged starting 11 in search of another positive result on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Dundee are only expected to be without Ashley Hay, with the rest of the squad expected to be available for selection.

Joe Westley is Dundee's top scorer with three league goals, including netting against Motherwell last time out, and the striker should continue alongside Bradley Fink, who also scored in that victory, in this one.

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Strain, Melniks, Henderson, McCann; Barbrook, Spencer; Ross, Krauhaus, Eames; Murrell

Dundee possible starting lineup:

Goodman; Wright, Bevan, Astley, Samuels; Forrest, Hamilton, Jones, Moorhouse; Westley, Fink

We say: Falkirk 1-1 Dundee

Falkirk will be boosted by their recent results, and although Dundee have had a stronger start to the season, they have struggled in their away clashes with the Bairns, leading us to anticipate a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.