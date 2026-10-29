Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Cardiff City - prediction, team news, lineups

Wolverhampton Wanderers play host to Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that will keep them in the top four of the Championship table.

Meanwhile, the Bluebirds make the trip to Molineux sitting in 16th place, albeit on a three-game unbeaten streak.

Match preview

Sections of the Wolves fanbase have been debating whether Cesar Peixoto is the right man for the job at Molineux, a consequence of their team's performances and Peixoto's approach to holding onto leads.

However, last weekend's 1-0 victory over Watford was Wolves' sixth in 12 Championship fixtures this season.

Seven points have been accumulated from their last three games versus Burnley, Portsmouth and the Hornets, keeping the club within two points of the automatic promotion spots.

While Wolves only possess the joint-10th best defensive record in the division, they have conceded one fewer goal than leaders Middlesbrough.

Their attacking return is the major issue. Wolves have now gone 10 matches across all competitions without scoring more than twice in a single fixture.

© Imago / News Images

Despite sitting 12 places adrift of Wolves, Cardiff have scored just one goal fewer and only conceded one more goal than their upcoming opponents.

As well as netting five times against Watford, the Bluebirds have earned four points from their latest double-header versus Middlesbrough and Birmingham City.

Last weekend's 1-0 triumph over Blues has moved six points clear of the relegation zone and to within six points of the playoffs spots.

Nevertheless, Brian Barry-Murphy's team are one of three teams who remain without an away victory in this season's Championship.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship form:

Cardiff City Championship form:

Team News

© Imago

Despite the win over Watford, Peixoto will consider recalling Fer Lopez and Mateus Mane to his Wolves XI.

Rafiki Said and Jordan James could be the duo to drop out, with the rest of the team potentially staying the same.

Even if Nasser Djiga and Rodrigo Gomes are in a position to return from injury, they may only be selected on the substitutes' bench.

Although Gabriel Osho is available again after suspension, Barry-Murphy may not necessarily recall him to the Cardiff backline.

While David Turnbull and Chris Willock are in contention to come into the Cardiff XI, the likes of Calum Chambers, Dylan Lawlor and Rubin Colwill remain sidelined.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Trippier, Mosquera, Krejci; Bueno; Andre, Munetsi; Bellegarde, Lopez, Mane; Armstrong

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Fish, Bagan, Scanlon; Robertson, Moylan; Tanner, J.Colwill, Willock; Salech

We say: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Cardiff City

Despite Wolves' position in the table, their supporters are going to matches at Molineux expecting to be underwhelmed. With Cardiff impressing of late, we can see the Welsh outfit earning a point in a low-scoring contest.

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