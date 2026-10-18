Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Portsmouth - prediction, team news, lineups

Wolverhampton Wanderers will welcome Portsmouth to Molineux for the first meeting between the sides in 16 years.

The hosts currently sit in eighth position in the Championship standings, while Portsmouth are three points adrift in 13th place.

Match preview

Wolves have not had it all their own way in recent times, having failed to win four of their last seven Championship matches (W3, D1), including consecutive defeats against Middlesbrough and Bolton Wanderers in their first two games back from the international break.

Fortunately for Cesar Peixoto, the pressure building on his shoulders was somewhat eased by Friday's hard-fought 2-1 win against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Fer Lopez netted his fifth league goal of the season to cancel out Jamie Vardy's opener, before substitute Tawanda Chirewa struck in the 72nd minute to seal Wolves's fifth Championship victory.

After claiming three points on their travels, the eighth-placed side will return to Molineux for their rescheduled clash against Portsmouth, knowing that a win would move them to within two points of the automatic promotion spots.

While Wolves have not faced Portsmouth since 2010, they have failed to win any of their last six head-to-head meetings since recording a 3-2 away win in January 2002.

Wolves have managed to record two victories from their last three home games, although they are at risk of losing back-to-back home matches after falling to a 3-1 defeat to Bolton in their last outing in front of their supporters.

© Imago / Focus Images

Portsmouth will carry momentum into Tuesday's fixture after bouncing back from a derby defeat against rivals Southampton with back-to-back victories.

Pompey left it late to clinch a 3-2 home victory over 10-man Sheffield United, before Marko Milovanovic scored a decisive penalty in Saturday's 1-0 away win over Norwich City.

The hard-fought win at Carrow Road represented Portsmouth's first away success since beating Lincoln City 3-1 on August 22, while it also extended their unbeaten away run against Norwich to six games.

John Mousinho's side will now head on their travels with hopes of recording consecutive away victories for the first time since getting the better of Charlton Athletic and Millwall in February.

They are also looking to continue their unbeaten run at Molineux, having avoided defeat in each of their last six away clashes against Wolves, although that run is made up of five consecutive draws prior to a 1-0 win on their last visit in October 2009.

The opening goal could be crucial in their efforts to pick up a positive result, considering they have lost all three league games in which they have conceded first this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship form:

Wolverhampton Wanderers form (all competitions):

Portsmouth Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez will be out until the new year after undergoing surgery for the knee injury he sustained in last month’s EFL Cup clash against Everton.

Rodrigo Gomes remains sidelined with an ankle problem he picked up earlier this month, while Boubacar Traore and Bertrand Traore are out with calf and hamstring injuries respectively.

Adam Armstrong is also unlikely to feature after missing Friday’s win at Burnley, leaving Sean Neve in position to retain his starting spot for the midweek fixture.

As for the visitors, their injury list features Connor Ogilvie, Conor Shaughnessy, Benjamin Arthur, Mark Kosznovszky, John Swift, Luke Brooke-Smith, Franco Umeh and Thomas Waddingham.

Attacker Keshi Anderson will be out for six to eight weeks after going down with a hamstring injury during his substitute appearance against Sheffield United last Wednesday.

Striker Colby Bishop picked up a knee issue in Saturday’s pre-match warm-up, making him a doubt for the trip to Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Tchatchoua, Djiga, Toti, Konan; Munetsi, Andre; Mane, Lopez, Said; Neve

Portsmouth possible starting lineup:

Schmid; Swanson, Poole, Dia, Meghoma; Adams, Pack; Kamara, Segecic, Kamara; Marezi

We say: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Portsmouth

While Portsmouth may have momentum after recording back-to-back wins, a trip to Molineux represents one of their toughest away assignments of the season, and we think they will ultimately fall short against a team that has won two of their last three home games.

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