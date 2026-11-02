Preview: Bristol City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

Wolverhampton Wanderers visit Bristol City on Wednesday night looking to keep the pressure on the top two teams in the Championship table.

At a time when the visitors to Ashton Gate start the week in third place, Bristol City are six points adrift of them in 14th position.

Match preview

There will have been times this season when Michael Skubala has probably questioned his decision to leave League One champions Lincoln City for Ashton Gate in the summer.

Bristol City are yet to show any signs of launching a sustained playoff push, yet only encouragement can be taken from their last two matches.

A goalless draw at seventh-placed Stoke City was followed by a dramatic comeback victory at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, Bristol City scoring a 93rd-minute to win by a 3-2 scoreline.

As well as now having 18 points from 15 games, the Robins have conceded just the 17 goals, only four fewer than the three teams who possess the best defensive record in the division.

Nevertheless, Skubala will acknowledge that Bristol City's home form must improve. Not only have they lost four of six such encounters, they have netted just the three goals.

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Meanwhile, Wolves go into this fixture having put together a run of 10 points being accumulated from four matches.

Although each of Burnley, Portsmouth, Watford and Cardiff City all sit outside of the top 10, Cesar Peixoto is starting to earn more support from the club's fanbase.

Despite keeping back-to-back shutouts, there is a feeling that Wolves remain far from the finished article under the Portuguese, who was linked with the Sporting Lisbon job last week.

Wolves have earned 10 points from six away league games this season, their two defeats coming at West Ham United and Middlesbrough.

Only three times have scored more away goals (10) than Wolves in this season's Championship.

Bristol City Championship form:

Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship form:

Team News

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After coming off the substitutes' bench to score against Bolton, Sam Bell and Scott Twine are both in contention for opportunities in the Bristol City XI.

Twine is most likely to feature and could get the nod over Brian De Keersmaecker or Dominic Ballard.

Unless Skubala wishes to introduce the likes of Jed Wallace or Yu Hirakawa into the team, that could be the solitary alteration.

With Jordan James suffering a hamstring issue versus Cardiff, the Wales international is unlikely to be risked and could be replaced by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Mateus Mane is an alternative for Rafiki Said, but Rodrigo Gomes may not be used from the start after his return from injury.

Unless Peixoto wishes to rotate his squad ahead of the early kickoff at Wrexham on Saturday, the rest of the team may stay the same.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Collins; Tanner, McNally, Eissat; Cardines, De Keersaecker, Knight, Williams, Pring; Twine; Tolaj

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Trippier, Mosquera, Krejci, Bueno; Lopez, Andre, Munetsi; Bellegarde, Armstrong, Said

We say: Bristol City 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Although Wolves are the favourites for this contest, Bristol City are growing in confidence and remain on the periphery of the playoffs. With that in mind, we are backing a competitive draw, one which both clubs may accept.

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