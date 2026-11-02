Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Slavia Prague: Max Dowman starts as Bruno Guimaraes dropped

Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman could be restored to the starting XI when the Gunners take on Slavia Prague in Wednesday's Champions League league-phase fixture.

The 16-year-old is currently serving a three-game domestic suspension for his sending-off at Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup, but he is fine to feature in Europe, and his return is especially timely from a fitness perspective.

Bukayo Saka (quad) is out for several weeks, Christos Tzolis has only just returned from a hamstring injury, Eberechi Eze is a fresh concern, and Noni Madueke was dealing with an ankle problem before Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win at Liverpool.

As a result, a refreshed Dowman is in a strong position to start at the Fortuna Arena in place of Madueke, who completed the full 90 at Anfield and should now be spared for the weekend's Premier League clash with Hull City.

Mikel Arteta admitted that it was "incredible" that Eze managed to make the squad at the weekend, but as the Englishman was fit to make the bench and Tzolis played over 80 minutes after his recent return, the former could also be restored on the left.

Skipper Martin Odegaard may be the only member of Sunday's front four to hold their position, as Viktor Gyokeres for Kai Havertz could be a straight swap with fitness levels in mind.

Arteta may be hesitant to start both Myles Lewis-Skelly and Martin Zubimendi after the horror show at Fleetwood, but the former is still in line to displace Bruno Guimaraes, whose partnership with Declan Rice is yet to blossom.

Ben White and Piero Hincapie could demote Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori to the bench too, but defensive stalwarts Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes should reprise their powerful partnership.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Hincapie; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Dowman, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres