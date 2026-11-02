Tottenham transfer news: Forgotten £50m outcast now given fresh hope of Spurs escape in January

Richarlison could finally be handed a route out of Tottenham Hotspur after Trabzonspor renewed their interest in signing the Brazilian forward.

The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour under Roberto De Zerbi and has been left outside the club's first-team plans following a frustrating summer transfer window.

With Spurs now reportedly willing to accept a reduced fee, January could represent their final opportunity to secure a transfer before his contract expires.

What is the latest on Richarlison's future at Spurs?

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According to reports in Turkey (via Sport Witness), Trabzonspor have not given up on signing Richarlison and could make another attempt during the January transfer window.

It is reported that the Turkish side are considering a renewed approach, although they must first create space in their foreign-player quota.

Ruslan Malinovskyi and Paul Onuachu are among the players who could make way, with Trabzonspor's financial position and squad planning also likely to influence their decision.

Galatasaray are understood to be interested too, with both Turkish clubs working behind the scenes to explore a potential deal.

Tottenham are reportedly prepared to accept around €10m (£8.5m) in January, significantly less than the €20m (£17m) they requested during the summer. That represents a considerable reduction for a player who cost Spurs around £50m, but his situation has become increasingly difficult.

Richarlison has failed to secure a move despite interest from England, Turkey and Brazil, and De Zerbi has subsequently left him outside his core plans, with the forgotten forward restricted to involvement with the U21s.

Spurs also reportedly missed out on signing Marseille's Amine Gouiri because they were unable to offload either Richarlison or Dominic Solanke.

Where has it all gone wrong for Richarlison?

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Richarlison's Tottenham career has become a frustrating combination of inconsistent performances, failed transfers and a breakdown in his relationship with the club.

The Brazilian has struggled to establish himself as the first-choice striker, while public disagreements over his future have further complicated matters.

He reportedly rejected the opportunity to sign a contract extension, leaving Spurs facing the prospect of losing him for nothing when his deal expires in summer 2027.

Several potential exits collapsed during the summer, including interest from former club Everton and Brazilian side Vasco da Gama, while his exclusion from De Zerbi's plans has left him in limbo.

A January departure now appears increasingly sensible for all parties. Tottenham can recover a modest fee, Richarlison can pursue regular first-team football, and De Zerbi can move on from a difficult situation.

Trabzonspor still have obstacles to overcome, but the reduced asking price could finally make an agreement possible.