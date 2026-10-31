Spurs vs. Crystal Palace lineups confirmed: James Maddison benched as Pedro Porro, Dominic Solanke decisions revealed

Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace have revealed their starting lineups for Saturday's Premier League 5.30pm kickoff at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Lilywhites are on the hunt for a third straight top-flight win after getting the better of Coventry City and Chelsea in the last two rounds, and Roberto De Zerbi has made just the one change to his starting XI.

James Maddison - who came off with a groin injury at Stamford Bridge but was declared fit by De Zerbi in his pre-game press conference - drops to the bench, as Dominic Solanke returns to the XI.

The English striker joins Omar Marmoush, Mathys Tel and Mohammed Kudus in the final third, with Marmoush potentially operating as the number 10 or up top with Solanke in a 4-4-2 system.

Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali unsurprisingly continue in the engine room, but Pedro Porro is once again overlooked at right-back, where Archie Gray gets the nod.

Destiny Udogie must also settle for a spot on the bench following his return from injury, as Andy Robertson continues alongside Micky van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke and Antonin Kinsky at the back.

Spurs vs. Crystal Palace lineups: Pierre Sage makes eight changes to Eagles XI

Our Spurs side to face Crystal Palace ? ? @krakenfx https://t.co/ZyQmbuM6p8 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 31, 2026

Meanwhile, under-fire Crystal Palace head coach Pierre Sage has made eight changes to the team that started the 1-0 win over Fulham in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday evening.

Fit-again goalkeeper Dean Henderson, Chris Richards and Oscar Mingueza are the only starters from the knockout success to retain their spots, while nine of the XI began last weekend's 2-0 Premier League loss to Newcastle United.

Axel Disasi and Jaydee Canvot return to the backline over Honest Ahanor and Jefferson Lerma, while Tyrick Mitchell is a straight swap for Ben Chilwell at left wing-back.

Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada displace Will Hughes and Cheick Doucoure in midfield, and it is all change in attack for the Conference League holders.

Dwight McNeil and Yeremy Pino have demoted Dario Osorio and Evann Guessand to the bench, while Jean-Philippe Mateta is back in over Eddie Nketiah, in spite of the ex-Arsenal man scoring the winner in midweek.

Victory for Tottenham may be enough to lift them into the top half of the Premier League table depending on the 3pm results, while Crystal Palace will jump above Manchester United and push the Red Devils into the relegation zone with at least a draw in the London derby.

Tottenham XI: Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Tonali, Fernandes; Kudus, Marmoush, Tel; Solanke

Subs: Dubravka, Senesi, Gallagher, Maddison, Kulusevski, Udogie, Porro, Davies, Williams-Barnett

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Disasi, Canvot; Mingueza, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Pino, McNeil; Mateta

Subs: Benitez, Lerma, Khalaili, Chilwell, Hughes, Doucoure, Guessand, Osorio, Nketiah