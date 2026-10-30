Tottenham: Roberto De Zerbi provides three-word James Maddison injury update before Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker James Maddison will be available for Spurs' Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Saturday despite a recent injury scare.

The England international came off in the 51st minute of last weekend's 2-0 win over Chelsea, sparking serious concern over a player who has endured a torrid time fitness-wise in recent years.

While the London derby was still going on, news filtered through that Maddison's problem was groin-related, easing fears over another serious knee injury for the midfielder.

Roberto De Zerbi also expressed hope that Maddison's injury was not overly serious at the time, and speaking to reporters in his pre-game press conference on Friday, he confirmed that the 29-year-old is fine for the weekend.

"James is available," De Zerbi said in a three-word Maddison update, confirming a major boost for his charges as the ex-Leicester City man finally bids to string a run of games together.

Maddison has been restricted to just two Premier League starts so far this season, although one of those first XI appearances saw him open the scoring with a stunning long-range curler in Tottenham's 3-1 win over Coventry City.

Tottenham receive double injury boost for Crystal Palace contest

© Imago / Dave Shopland/Azzuu

The 29-year-old's availability is critical while Xavi Simons is still on the mend from an ACL injury, and Dejan Kulusevski has made just two substitute appearances this season after a serious knee problem.

Maddison is one of two injury boosts for Tottenham against Crystal Palace, as De Zerbi also confirmed that left-back Destiny Udogie is back available following an unspecified injury.

The Italy international was absent from Spurs' wins over Coventry and Chelsea, after completing 74 minutes of the 1-1 draw with Manchester United, his 100th match in a Tottenham shirt.

"He is available," De Zerbi said on Udogie. "He can't work consistently during the week. After Man United he didn't work with us for a long time. We have great medical staff and we are taking the right decision, for the right players in the right moment."

However, Tottenham will still be missing Tosin Adarabioyo, Lucas Bergvall, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Savio for the visit of Crystal Palace, as well as long-term knee victim Wilson Odobert and the suspended Rodrigo Bentancur.