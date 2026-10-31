Premier League Gameweek 9
Liverpool
Nov 1, 2026 4.30pm
Anfield
Arsenal

Team News: Liverpool vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Liverpool vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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The last two Premier League champions cross paths in Sunday's main event, as Liverpool host Arsenal in a mouth-watering 4.30pm kickoff.

The Reds return to top-flight duty after overcoming Chelsea on penalties in the fourth round of the EFL Cup, shortly after the Gunners' catastrophic exit to Fleetwood Town.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for both clubs.

LIVERPOOL vs. ARSENAL

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LIVERPOOL

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Jeremie Frimpong (thigh)

Doubtful: Victor Munoz (knee), Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Barcola, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

ARSENAL

Out: Max Dowman (suspended), Bukayo Saka (quad), William Saliba (back)

Doubtful: Declan Rice (hamstring), Riccardo Calafiori (unspecified), Noni Madueke (ankle), Christos Tzolis (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Guimaraes; Madueke, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres

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