Preview: Benfica vs Alverca - prediction, team news, lineups

Benfica will be looking to secure a sixth consecutive victory across all competitions when they welcome Alverca to Estadio da Luz on Monday evening for the final fixture of round 10 in the 2026-27 Liga Portugal season.

Marco Silva's side sit second in the Primeira Liga table with 22 points from nine matches, five behind leaders Porto, while the visitors are eighth after collecting 11 points from an available 27.

Match preview

Benfica head into Monday's contest in confident mood after winning each of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and conceding just four during that run.

The Eagles' latest success came on Thursday, when they beat Gil Vicente 4-1 in the Taca da Liga quarter-finals, while their most recent league outing saw them claim a 2-1 victory away to Santa Clara.

Silva's side have also been difficult to stop at Estadio da Luz, where they are unbeaten in four league matches this season, winning three and drawing one, while their tally of 26 goals after nine rounds is the highest in the division.

With Porto facing bottom-placed Estoril Praia two days earlier, the five-point gap at the top could widen before Benfica take to the pitch, meaning the Eagles cannot afford another slip-up after dropping points at home against newly promoted Academico de Viseu on matchday one.

The hosts can, however, draw confidence from having won each of their last six meetings with Alverca, scoring at least twice in every encounter, including 2-1 victories in both meetings last season.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Alverca, meanwhile, travel to Lisbon after losing their last two matches without scoring, having been eliminated from the Taca de Portugal by Tondela before suffering a 1-0 home defeat to Arouca in the league.

Sergio Ferreira's side had enjoyed a more productive spell before those setbacks, recording successive league victories over Nacional, Rio Ave and Famalicao, but the current run leaves the Ribatejo club at risk of losing three consecutive matches for the first time this season.

Six points adrift of the continental places, Alverca are just one point and four positions better off than at the same stage last term, when they returned to the top flight after a 22-year absence, and a positive result on Monday could provide a timely boost to their hopes of a European push.

Ferreira's team can take some encouragement from their recent away form, having won their last two league matches on the road, though both of the visitors' Primeira Liga defeats outside their Ribatejo ground this season came against Porto and Sporting Lisbon, with another daunting test against one of the traditional big three awaiting them on Monday.

Benfica Primeira Liga form:

Benfica form (all competitions):

Alverca Primeira Liga form:

Alverca form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Benfica remain without Enzo Barrenechea, who is recovering from knee surgery, while Leandro Barreiro is also expected to miss out as he continues his recovery from injury.

Daniel Banjaqui is a doubt after missing recent matches with a muscle problem, although Jakub Kaminski is back to full fitness, having been named as an unused substitute in the midweek victory over Gil Vicente.

Jhon Duran was sent off after the final whistle of Benfica's victory over Santa Clara but has since featured in the Taca da Liga, with any disciplinary sanction relating to that dismissal still pending, meaning he should be available for Monday's encounter.

Alverca, meanwhile, are expected to be without Steven Baseya and Andre Filipe Cunha Vidigal, both of whom were shown red cards in their previous outing and will serve suspensions here.

The visitors are also expected to remain without Sabit Abdulai, Noah Raveyre, Bastien Meupiyou and Julian Martinez, with all four continuing their respective recoveries from injury.

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Soares; Bah, Araujo, Lenglet, Dahl; Aursnes, Palhinha; Rafa Silva, Sudakov, Prestianni; Pavlidis

Alverca possible starting lineup:

M Mendes; Bojang, Gomez, James; Spence, R Lucas, Gui, Chissumba; Chiquinho, Camara, Figueiredo

We say: Benfica 3-1 Alverca

Benfica have been in excellent form over the last few weeks and should have enough attacking quality to take advantage of an Alverca side missing two players through suspension.

The visitors have scored eight goals in four away league matches this season, suggesting they could cause problems at the other end, but the Eagles' strong home record points towards a comfortable victory for the hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.