Preview: Omonia vs Benfica - prediction, team news, lineups

At least one perfect start is set to end as Omonia play host to Benfica at GSP Stadium on Thursday for round three of the Europa League league phase.

Two of only 10 teams to have won both of their opening two fixtures, the Portuguese visitors sit third in the 36-team table, three places above the Cypriot hosts on goal difference.

Match preview

After agonisingly missing out on a Champions League spot following a poor end to last season’s Primeira Liga campaign, Benfica appear to be restoring some pride with their perfect start in Europe’s second tier this term.

The Eagles followed an impressive opening victory away to AC Milan with a 4-1 thrashing of Celtic at the Estadio da Luz, where a first-half brace from Jhon Duran was followed by goals from Alexander Bah and Vangelis Pavlidis to secure maximum points.

The result extended Benfica’s excellent run of form in the Europa League, having reached the competition’s main stage after overcoming St. Gallen, Hearts and Aarhus in the qualifying rounds.

Marco Silva’s side have now won each of their last four continental outings, scoring multiple goals in every match, while they have also recorded victories in 10 of their last 11 games across all competitions (L1).

With no domestic action over the weekend, Benfica, who currently sit second in the Primeira Liga table, travel to Nicosia well rested and can draw further confidence from winning five of their last six away matches across all competitions (L1), although their only defeat during that run came on their most recent trip.

© Iconsport / Belga

Omonia, meanwhile, head into this encounter after recovering from a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw against city rivals Olympiacos Nicosia at the weekend, leaving Henning Berg’s side third in the Cypriot First Division table, three points off the summit.

The result extended the Queen’s unbeaten run across all competitions to seven matches (W5, D2), although it brought a four-match winning streak to an end, with that sequence including a 1-0 victory away to Celta Vigo on the opening matchday of the league phase and a 3-0 triumph at Celje last week.

One of just three sides yet to concede in this season’s Europa League league phase, Omonia have also been difficult to break down on their own turf, keeping 11 clean sheets in their last 20 continental home matches while winning 15 of those encounters (D1, L4).

The Shamrock have also avoided defeat in their last 15 matches at GSP Stadium across all competitions (W10, D5), although that record will face a stern test against a Benfica side who won both previous meetings between the teams during the 1981 European Cup campaign.



Omonia Europa League form:

Omonia form (all competitions):

Benfica Europa League form:

Benfica form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Atlantico

Benfica are expected to remain without Jakob Kaminski, who is recovering from a thigh injury sustained on international duty, while Enzo Barrenechea is sidelined following surgery on a meniscus injury.

Teenage sensation Daniel Banjaqui did an excellent job at right-back during a shortage of options in the position, although he is also a doubt for Thursday’s match due to a muscle injury.

It remains to be seen whether head coach Silva will retain the lineup from Benfica’s previous continental outing after around a week’s rest, with Duran pushing for another start up front following his brace, although the former Fulham boss could recall first-choice striker Pavlidis.

Omonia have avoided any new injury concerns in recent outings, but Carel Eiting remains sidelined with a serious knee injury sustained in July, while Fotis Kitsos is nearing a return from the cruciate ligament injury he suffered in January.

Costa Ewandro appears to be rediscovering his decisive touch after scoring to inspire Omonia’s comeback at the weekend, four days after providing an assist in the Europa League against Celje, and could retain his place on the flank.

After missing a stoppage-time penalty against Olympiacos Nicosia, Lois Diony found the net to earn Omonia a point and end his six-match scoring drought, with the forward likely to lead the line on Thursday.

Omonia possible starting lineup:

Fabiano; Duverne, Coulibaly, Satka, Balkovec; Andreou, Tankovic, Maric; Ewandro, Diony, Montnor

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Bah, Araujo, Lenglet, Banjaqui; Palhinha, Aursnes; Prestianni, Sudakov, Schjelderup; Duran

We say: Omonia 1-2 Benfica

Both teams have made excellent starts to this season’s Europa League league phase, and Omonia have proved resilient on home soil, but facing a Benfica side with greater European pedigree and superior individual quality presents a sterner challenge, so we are backing the visitors to edge this contest.



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