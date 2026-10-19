Tottenham transfer news: 'Desperate' Spurs suffer 'major blow' in pursuit of leading January target

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly have to pay £85m if they wish to sign Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis during the January transfer window.

Spurs have only picked up three points from their opening six matches of the 2026-27 campaign, which has left them at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Finding the back of the net has been a real issue for the North London club this term, only managing three goals in the Premier League, while no player has scored more than twice in all competitions at the start of the season.

Tottenham are believed to be determined to sign a new striker in January, but securing value for money is incredibly difficult in the winter market.

Spurs continue to be linked with a move for Pavlidis, who has scored 75 goals and registered 23 assists in 125 appearances for Benfica in all competitions.

© Imago / Diogo Sautchuk

Tottenham 'learn price' for January transfer target Pavlidis

This season, the 27-year-old has 15 goals and four assists in 15 appearances for Benfica, and it is understood that a number of clubs are keen on his signature.

According to A Bola, Tottenham are 'desperate' and have made the Greece international their leading target for the winter transfer window.

However, the report claims that Benfica will point to the striker's £85m release clause if any clubs make a move during the winter market.

Pavlidis' existing deal with his Portuguese club is due to run until the summer of 2029, and there have recently been suggestions of a potential extension.

© Imago / Avant Sports

Tottenham have struggled for goals this season

However, Benfica will find it difficult to keep hold of the striker on a long-term basis given his ability to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

Pavlidis has proven himself in the Champions League during his time at Benfica, scoring nine goals and registering five assists in 22 appearances in the competition.

Tottenham will be aiming to build on what was a positive performance and result against Manchester United in their last Premier League match when they continue their domestic campaign at home to Coventry City on Monday night.

Spurs then face two London derbies before the end of the month, tackling Chelsea on October 24 and Crystal Palace on October 31.