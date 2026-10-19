Tottenham transfer news: Spurs scouts 'watch' Miroslav Klose 2.0 as January striker plans ramp up

Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Younes Ebnoutalib ahead of the January transfer window.

Spurs scouts watched the 23-year-old score the winner in Frankfurt's 1-0 Bundesliga victory over Cologne on Friday night, with the German striker continuing to attract attention.

His impressive goalscoring form and comparisons to German legend Miroslav Klose could make him an intriguing option as Roberto De Zerbi looks to bolster his attack.

Spurs scout Younes Ebnoutalib ahead of January transfer window

© Imago / Jan Huebner

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham representatives were present at Deutsche Bank Park to watch Ebnoutalib secure all three points for Frankfurt, scoring just over ten minutes from time.

The trip also allowed Spurs to monitor Mikey Moore, who is currently on loan at Cologne and came off the bench during Friday's defeat.

However, Ebnoutalib was the standout performer, continuing a remarkable start to the campaign that has attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

The German has scored six goals in seven appearances this season despite playing just 506 minutes, averaging a goal every 84 minutes.

His performances have also earned him recognition at international level, with Germany coach Jürgen Klopp understood to be a major admirer.

Who is Spurs target Younes Ebnoutalib?

© Imago / IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Ebnoutalib is a 23-year-old forward who has quickly become a player to watch after making an impressive impact in the Bundesliga.

Standing at 6 foot 1 in stature, he offers a physical presence in attack, but his game is not limited to holding up the ball. He has demonstrated close control, intelligent movement inside the penalty area and natural instinct for finding scoring opportunities.

Those qualities have drawn lofty comparisons with Miroslav Klose, Germany's all-time leading goalscorer with 71 international goals. Klose did not score his first top-flight goal until the age of 22, before going on to register 127 Bundesliga goals.

While such comparisons should be treated cautiously, Ebnoutalib's penalty-box instincts make the resemblance understandable.

The new German international is currently valued at around £15m, although Frankfurt would likely demand considerably more given his form and growing reputation.

Tottenham should not expect a proven Premier League goalscorer, but Ebnoutalib looks like an exciting prospect worth monitoring.

If his finishing continues at this rate, Spurs may need to move quickly to avoid being priced out of a potential deal.