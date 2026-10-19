Liverpool lineup vs. Villarreal: Predicted XI for Champions League fixture as Andoni Iraola faces Dominik Szoboszlai injury

Liverpool are likely to replace Dominik Szoboszlai with Ryan Gravenberch in midfield when they face Villarreal on Tuesday in their Champions League clash.

The Reds may have emerged as 2-1 winners against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, but Szoboszlai was forced off in the first half.

Teenager Trey Nyoni replaced him, but Gravenberch was suspended for that match, so his seniority will likely earn him a start on Tuesday against Villarreal.

Despite the criticism he has faced this season, Florian Wirtz has been routinely trusted by manager Andoni Iraola, so there is no reason to doubt his inclusion as a number 10.

Rio Ngumoha could be considered for a role out wide, but the 18-year-old may not then be able to handle starting against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

As such, it would not be surprising to see Bradley Barcola and Cody Gakpo support striker Alexander Isak.

Centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Jeremy Jacquet are certain to start ahead of goalkeeper Alisson Becker, though Iraola may be tempted to change his full-backs in order to keep players fresh for Brighton's visit to Anfield.

Perhaps Joe Gomez will be stationed at right-back in favour of Ronald Araujo, while Kostas Tsimikas could replace left-back Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Gomez, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Barcola, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak