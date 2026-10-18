Preview: Liverpool vs Villarreal - prediction, team news, lineups

Liverpool will look to maintain their perfect Champions League record on Tuesday, when Villarreal travel to Anfield.

The Reds are fifth in the league phase table with six points from six following their 6-3 success against LASK Linz on October 14, whereas the Spanish visitors are 14th with three points.

Match preview

Liverpool were in desperate need of a victory against LASK given they had lost 3-0 against Manchester City in the Premier League the weekend prior.

Andoni Iraola madea number of changes to his team for that clash, but it ultimately mattered little given his side were winning 4-0 by the 51st minute.

Complacency no doubt crept into the Reds' performance as the game wore on, though they were entirely professional on Saturday, when they beat Brentford 2-1 at the Gtech to move fifth in the Premier League.

While many of the matches that the Reds have played this term have been closely fought, it should be noted that they have won six of their last eight fixtures in all competitions, and their only defeat in that time came against Man City, who had a player advantage for the final 30 minutes of the contest.

Results at Anfield have not been particularly strong this term, with the club losing one, drawing two and winning two of their five outings at the stadium.

However, one of those victories was against Atletico Madrid in matchweek one of the Champions League, with goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister helping the hosts mount a comeback after Marcos Llorente's opener.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Villarreal will arrive in England having settled for a goalless stalemate with Elche in La Liga, a result that left them 12th in the table with nine points from a possible 27.

While that draw was disappointing, they did at least emerge as 3-1 victors in their second Champions League game of the campaign, beating Napoli 3-1 on October 13.

Head coach Inigo Perez will hope to oversee his side's second triumph against Liverpool in five attempts, though his club have lost each of their last three meetings with the Merseysiders.

El Submarino Amarillo started 2026-27 winless in their first six games, losing four times, but they have since won four contests while suffering just one loss.

The visitors' record on the road is poor considering they have claimed victory in just one of their six away fixtures, and a defeat on Tuesday would be fourth in seven clashes on their travels.

Liverpool Champions League form:

W

W

Liverpool form (all competitions):

D

W

W

L

W

W

Villarreal Champions League form:

L

W

Villarreal form (all competitions):

L

W

W

L

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo

Unfortunately for Liverpool, both Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong had to be withdrawn against Brentford due to muscle injuries, with the pair set to be out for some time.

Ryan Gravenberch was suspended for the Reds' trip to the Gtech, meaning he is available for Tuesday's clash, so he will almost certainly come into midfield alongside Alexis Mac Allister.

Cody Gakpo was left on the bench against Brentford, but he could be afforded a start on the right side of attack this time around, while Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak may play alongside him in the forward line.

As for Villarreal, striker Georges Mikautadze has impressed this season, and he is certain to start having netted against Napoli.

The forward will likely be supported by a double pivot consisting of Pape Gueye and Santi Comesana, while goalkeeper Luiz Junior could be protected by centre-backs Pau Navarro and Renato Veiga.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Gomez, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Barcola, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Junior; Mourino, Navarro, Veiga, Romero; Saliba, Comesana, Gueye, Moleiro; Moreno, Mikautadze

We say: Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal

Liverpool have improved considerably as the season has progressed, and they will come into their game at Anfield full of confidence.

Reds fans should not expect a straightforward encounter given Villarreal have proven difficult to beat in recent weeks, but it would be surprising if the hosts failed to claim three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.