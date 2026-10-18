Liverpool injury news: Andoni Iraola confirms Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong face spells out after Brentford win

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has confirmed that Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong are both facing spells on the sidelines after sustaining hamstring injuries during Saturday's eventful 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford.

Szoboszlai lasted just 32 minutes at the Gtech Community Stadium before being forced off after aggravating the same muscular problem that kept him out of the club's previous two fixtures.

Frimpong was introduced from the substitutes' bench for the second 45 minutes to replace Ronald Araujo, only to limp off less than 10 minutes later with a fresh hamstring issue.

Both players will undergo medical scans in the coming days to assess the full extent of their injuries ahead of Tuesday's Champions League home match against Villarreal.

Liverpool injuries: Hectic European schedule takes physical toll on Reds

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Speaking after the final whistle, Iraola pointed to the congested fixture calendar and a late return from Wednesday's Champions League trip against LASK in Austria as primary factors behind the setbacks.

“We had a very delicate situation coming back from playing Champions League away (against LASK in Austria) on Wednesday, arriving back late at night and probably not a proper chance of recovery,” Iraola told reporters via The Athletic.

“So you are in doubt between (selecting) the players who have already started two games and are very tired or the players who are recovering from injuries on whom you are not 100 per cent sure.

“Dom felt the same injury, so that injury probably isn’t healed enough so we will need more time with him. Jeremie was new. It will mean we will lose Dom and Jeremie for some time.”

Although Iraola revealed that Frimpong had finished the midweek European win suffering from cramp, Iraola brought the Dutchman on at the interval to provide greater attacking thrust against a reduced Brentford backline before his abrupt withdrawal forced Victor Munoz to deputise at right-back.

How could Liverpool replace Szoboszlai and Frimpong?

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With Conor Bradley possibly out until December with a knee injury, Araujo is expected to keep playing at right-back for the Merseyside giants for the foreseeable future.

The defender has already reached 10 appearances across all competitions since moving temporarily from Barcelona, and could be in line for a whole lot more going forward.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister is the first-team option to play alongside Ryan Gravenberch, while 19-year-old Trey Nyoni could secure even more significant minutes this season.

The teenager has already played five Premier League matches this season, one more than last term's six, effectively highlighting his standing in the first-team setup under Iraola.